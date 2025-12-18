Dan Bongino's time at the top of the FBI was always destined to be combustible. Now, it is coming to an abrupt end. The outspoken former Secret Service agent and conservative media figure has announced his resignation as the bureau's deputy director, effective next month.

His departure caps a brief but stormy tenure marked by internal clashes, provocative public remarks, and ongoing scrutiny of the FBI's leadership amid intense political pressure.

His exit is emphasised by continued turmoil at the FBI, as well as by other leadership critics and recent staff turnover, including the firing of agents and the examination of the actions of FBI Director Kash Patel.

The Trump administration has appointed Andrew Bailey, a former Missouri Attorney General, as a co-deputy director.

A Short-lived, Questionable Stint in the FBI

In February 2025, US President Donald Trump appointed Bongino, a former New York City police officer who later joined the Secret Service as an agent and later became a conservative podcast host, as the second-in-command of the FBI.

His promotion was not the traditional way for a deputy director, since he had no prior experience at the FBI, making him a political outsider with a reputation for voicing open criticism of the bureau leadership.

Giving no exact date of his departure or future intentions, Bongino wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was grateful to serve the people.

I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January.

I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

God bless America, and… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 17, 2025

Trump reacted well by saying, 'Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show.'

Patel applauded Bongino and took to X to share his thoughts.

'Dan is the best partner I could've asked for in helping restore this FBI,' Patel wrote.

'He brought critical reforms to make the organisation more efficient, led the successful Summer Heat op, served as the people's voice for transparency, and delivered major breakthroughs in long unsolved cases like the pipe bomb investigation. And that's only a small part of the work he went about every single day delivering for America,' he continued.

Dan is the best partner I could’ve asked for in helping restore this FBI. He brought critical reforms to make the organization more efficient, led the successful Summer Heat op, served as the people’s voice for transparency, and delivered major breakthroughs in long unsolved… https://t.co/o8wZOUnojP — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 17, 2025

Internal Troubles and Justice Department Clashes

Open disagreements with the Justice Department and domestic friction marked Bongino's tenure.

He also frequently claimed that the FBI used itself as a weapon against its political enemies and challenged the official versions of some high-profile cases, especially the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Bongino had long questioned the official case that Epstein had killed himself in 2019, claiming that he had somehow seen the entire file and felt that Epstein had been killed.

His remarks were in line with his overall account, which faulted the federal agencies for concealing the truth.

His comments even went to the Capitol riot on January 6, where he asserted the presence of pipe bombs before the fact was an inside job or a conspiracy by a related anti-Trump insider, citing that there was a massive cover-up to hide the truth.

Such assertions were attacked by law enforcement officers and shrouded by other people, particularly when the FBI charged a Virginia man who had no apparent links to the supposed conspiracy.

Mismanagement of Sensitive Investigations and Publicity

During his tenure, Bongino relied on social media for direct communication with supporters, explaining FBI actions and advancing a narrative aligned with the Trump base.

He was trying to reassure that the inquiries into matters such as the leak of a Supreme Court file, the discovery of cocaine in the White House, and other controversial areas were being given high priorities.

His method, however, attracted criticism for politicising the bureau and compromising its integrity. His vocal approach to handling sensitive cases would at times come into conflict with established procedures and norms, and his sound judgement was questioned.

External and Internal Pressures

The pressure on Bongino was building up both in the agencies and in politics. The focus escalated when Bongino remained silent on social media a few days after a July 2025 White House meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

There were rumours that he could resign after differences arose over the Epstein investigation and other matters.

In August, the administration appointed Andrew Bailey, a former Missouri Attorney General, as a co-deputy director, a move viewed as an attempt to stabilise leadership amid continued instability.

Legacy and Future Prospects

The departure of Bongino is an essential event in the FBI's leadership and in partisan differences and internal conflicts more broadly.

His supporters applaud that he attempted to undermine what they view as a stagnant bureaucracy, whereas his critics claim that his style undermined the integrity of the FBI.

Service and purpose were the centre of Bongino's farewell message, yet it said very little about his future intentions. Trump admitted he was returning to his passions, suggesting Bongino is planning to return to his media career.

Political allies and former colleagues honoured Bongino.

Patel even said that Bongino 'not only completed his mission, he far exceeded it.'

As the FBI navigates internal reforms and external pressures, the resignation of Bongino reminds the public of the persistent struggle to balance political pressure, popular trust, and efficient law enforcement.