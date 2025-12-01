FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has sought to clarify his role in the redaction of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of internal emails suggesting his involvement in limiting the disclosure of sensitive information.

The revelation has placed Bongino, a vocal advocate for transparency, at odds with the administrative reality of the 'Epstein Transparency Project', a massive bureaucratic undertaking designed to screen the files before public release.

Bongino's Defence and Timeline

Writing on X, Bongino addressed the scrutiny surrounding the correspondence, arguing that the protocols were established prior to his tenure. However, emails obtained by Bloomberg through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request suggested that he was forwarded an email on 18 March, related to 'guidance' on the kind of redactions that would be applied to the Epstein files.

'Folks, I entered on duty on March 17th, The emails in the chain you see forwarded to me, at my request, were sent before I began in my position. I wanted to review what have been done before I entered on duty. It was a priority and as you can see, they responded immediately. I'm glad that these emails are available for your review,' said Bongino, quoting a tweet showing the screenshot of one of the emails.

While Bongino emphasised the timeline, he did not elaborate on the specific criteria used to justify the extensive redactions that have frustrated transparency advocates.

Folks, I entered on duty on March 17th. The emails in the chain you see forwarded to me, at my request, were sent before I began in my position.

I wanted to review what have been done before I entered on duty. It was a priority and, as you can see, they responded immediately.… https://t.co/G9F5z9b5vY — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 1, 2025

The 'Special Redaction Project'

The documents provide a rare glimpse into the logistical scale of the FBI's review process. The emails also revealed how many hours the FBI devoted to the project, requiring some of their agents to work more hours and weekends.

The operation involved comprehensive training modules, including slideshow presentations and videos on how to review the controversial files. The emails also revealed the intensity of the workload, requiring agents to work extended hours and weekends.

Resource Allocation and Costs

Even personnel from the counter-intelligence and international operations were tasked to be part of the project. The emails showed that they were paid $851,344 (estimated £644,277) in overtime pay between 17 March and 22 March. Between January and July, FBI personnel clocked a total of 4,737 hours of overtime.

In one email dated 10 March, personnel from the FBI Office of General Counsel and the Information Management Division discussed pending FOIA requests for Epstein-related documents. They also discussed the digitisation and redacting of 'physical files' as well as the agency's 'commitment to transparency.'

Political Friction and the 'Client List'

The internal mechanics of the redaction process appear to conflict with Bongino's public posture. On 10 May, already aware of the sweeping redaction efforts, Bongino emphasised the need to go through the proper process while acknowledging the growing public calls for the release of the files.

'There are voluminous amounts of child sexual abuse material that we are dealing with. There are also victim's statements that are entitled to specific protections. We need to do this correctly, but I do understand the public's desire to get the information out there,' said Bongino in a post on X.

Tensions reportedly escalated following a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement on 7 July, which asserted that there was no 'incriminating client list.' Bongino reportedly threatened to step down from his post and clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Trump administration's perceived reversal on releasing additional Epstein files.

Legislative Mandate

President Donald Trump eventually signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act on 19 November after originally opposing the move. The DOJ is now ordered to release the records within 30 days while allowing redactions to be made. A Manhattan judge has since called on the DOJ to clarify what it plans to unseal.