Outrage has erupted over allegations that Marn'i Washington, a FEMA supervisor, instructed relief workers in Florida to avoid homes displaying Trump signs in the wake of Hurricane Milton. According to reports by The Daily Wire, Washington issued this directive verbally on October 22, 2024, and reiterated it on October 27 in a group chat with her team in Lake Placid, Florida. The guidance reportedly impacted at least 20 homes in pro-Trump areas, sparking a backlash, an investigation, and questions about FEMA's impartiality.

"Avoid Homes Advertising Trump": FEMA's Directive Sparks Outrage

According to multiple FEMA employees, Washington's guidance was direct: "avoid homes advertising Trump." This instruction was documented in FEMA's system with notes such as "Trump sign no entry per leadership" and "Trump sign, no contact per leadership." Relief workers reportedly followed these orders from late October through early November, skipping homes in Highlands County, a stronghold of Trump supporters. One FEMA worker described the area as "heavily pro-Trump" and noted that many of these homes were hit hard by the hurricane, suffering from power outages, flooding, and structural damage.

One FEMA employee expressed disbelief, stating, "I volunteered to help disaster victims, not discriminate against them." They added, "It's almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that's okay." Another employee, disturbed by the instructions, commented, "If they had damage or lost power for over thirty-six hours, it was my duty to inform them of benefits they're entitled to."

Whistleblower Complaint Prompts FEMA's Response

The directive sparked immediate pushback from FEMA staff, with one worker filing a formal whistleblower complaint with the Department of Homeland Security. The complaint, obtained by The Daily Wire, argues that Washington's orders were a violation of FEMA's mission and ethics, warning that the incident could "undermine the integrity of our agency and create a hostile work environment." The complaint further stated, "These actions threaten the very democracy of our country."

By early November, FEMA had begun investigating. FEMA supervisor Chad Hershey confirmed to The Daily Wire that the agency was "taking action" and reviewing the guidance Washington issued. In an official statement, a FEMA spokesperson called the situation "deeply disturbing" and "horrifying," asserting, "Helping people is what we do best." The agency vowed to "take extreme actions to correct this situation and ensure that it never happens again." FEMA also stated that Washington's directive was unauthorised and unaligned with the agency's mission.

Political Backlash and Calls for Accountability

Washington's directive quickly escalated into a political flashpoint. Governor Ron DeSantis criticised the order, describing it as an example of "the blatant weaponisation of government by partisan activists." DeSantis announced that Florida's Division of Emergency Management would launch an independent investigation, calling Washington's actions "un-American" and warning against political bias in federal agencies.

FEMA employees themselves voiced frustration with the guidance. "This was sickening," one team member said, adding, "I came to Florida to help people in need, regardless of who they voted for. Everyone deserves the same level of support." Another team member described Washington's actions as a betrayal of FEMA's core mission, saying, "These actions were taken against people at their most vulnerable."

Washington's Status and FEMA's Next Steps

Following the incident, FEMA took immediate measures to address public concern, confirming that Washington is "no longer working in the state of Florida or in any FEMA operations at this moment" while the investigation is ongoing. As of November 8, FEMA reported that Washington had been reassigned, though she had not yet faced any formal punishment beyond her removal from field operations.

The agency, meanwhile, is conducting outreach to affected residents who may have missed relief opportunities because of Washington's guidance. FEMA emphasised that it has assisted over 365,000 households in Florida this hurricane season, distributing nearly $900 million in aid.

This is a developing story. If you have tips or were a relief worker working under the directive and want to share your story, email r.tan@ibtmedia.co.uk