New gated perimeter fencing could be erected at Wembley as part of the Football Association's response to the chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final.

A review conducted by Baroness Casey last year found there were more than 20 incidences which could have resulted in serious injury or death surrounding the match between England and Italy on July 11, 2021.

The review found around 2,000 ticketless individuals gained entry to Wembley on the day.

The individuals were found to have gained entry by tailgating other fans or involvement in one of 17 mass breaches of disabled access gates and emergency fire doors.

"We have submitted a planning application to Brent Council for new secure entrance portals," said a FA spokesperson.

"These are part of the works we are carrying out, based on the Casey Review recommendations."

Wembley will host the Champions League final in 2024 and could host another European Championship final in 2028 should the UK and Ireland's bid to host the tournament be successful.