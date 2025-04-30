British Gas Warns: Faulty Smart Meters Could Spike Your Bills

British Gas has sounded the alarm for millions of UK households, warning that faulty smart meters could lead to staggering bill hikes in 2025. As energy prices climb under the new Ofgem price cap, a glitch causing meters to switch to 'dumb' mode is leaving customers vulnerable to overcharges.

With the £120 billion ($160 billion) energy sector under strain, are you at risk? Here's what you need to know to protect your wallet.

Why Are Smart Meters Failing Now?

Smart meters, designed to send automatic usage readings for accurate billing, are malfunctioning for thousands, according to British Gas, as reported by The Sun on 29 April 2025.

When meters lose their smart functionality—often due to poor mobile signals or supplier errors—they revert to 'dumb' mode, forcing reliance on estimated bills that can inflate costs by £200 ($267) annually. This issue affects 43% of households supplied by British Gas and Octopus Energy, who've phased out traditional meters, per Express.co.uk.

The UK's smart meter rollout, aiming for 100% coverage by 2025, is faltering, with 10% of 35 million installed meters faulty, leaving customers like Sarah Thompson, a Leicester nurse, facing a £350 ($468) surprise bill after a year of misreadings.

How Can You Spot the Glitch?

The warning signs are subtle but critical. If your smart meter's display is blank, fails to update, or shows errors like 'no signal,' it may be in dumb mode. British Gas urges customers to submit manual readings monthly to avoid estimates, which can assume higher usage, especially during winter's £1,803 ($2,415) typical bill period, per BBC.

Check your online account or in-home display for discrepancies, and contact British Gas at 0333 202 9810 if readings haven't updated since 1 April 2025. Martin Lewis, via Money Saving Expert, advises using Ofgem-accredited comparison tools to ensure your tariff aligns with your meter's functionality, as some suppliers' smart meters don't work after switching.

Acting fast can save you hundreds.

What's Driving the Price Surge?

The Ofgem price cap, rising 6% on 1 April 2025, has pushed average direct debit bills to £1,803 ($2,415) for April–June, a £113 ($151) jump, per BBC. Faulty meters exacerbate this, as estimates often ignore actual usage patterns, hitting prepayment customers—4 million households—hardest.

British Gas no longer stocks traditional meters, forcing replacements with smart models that may fail in rural areas with weak signals, per The Telegraph. Privacy concerns also linger, as smart meters track detailed usage, raising fears of data misuse.

With 80% of households overpaying on price-capped tariffs, Lewis urges switching to fixed-rate deals, potentially saving £200 ($267) yearly.

Can You Dodge the Bill Hike?

British Gas's warning on 29 April 2025 is a wake-up call for 15 million UK households with smart meters. Faulty devices, combined with the £1,803 ($2,254) price cap, could cost you dearly—but you're not powerless.

Submit manual readings, check your meter's status, and compare tariffs to lock in savings. As energy giants like British Gas and Octopus dominate the £120 billion ($150 billion) market, staying proactive is your best defence.

Consider contacting your supplier for a free meter inspection if issues persist, and explore government grants for low-income households to offset rising costs. With energy prices unlikely to drop soon, every step counts to keep your bills in check.

Don't let a glitchy meter drain your finances—act now, or risk a wallet-busting surprise.