The long-running debate over chlorinated chicken has resurfaced once more — this time reignited by discussions around a potential trade deal with the United States, and a prominent former politician who is advocating for looser food import regulations.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently revealed that UK officials are engaged in 'intense discussions' with their American counterparts to strengthen trade ties, particularly to buffer against possible tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump. Among the more controversial items frequently cited in these trade negotiations is chicken treated with chlorine — a method used in the US to disinfect poultry by removing harmful bacteria.

While proponents argue the process is effective and safe, the practice has been banned in the European Union for over two decades, citing concerns over food hygiene, consumer protection, and the potential degradation of animal welfare standards. Critics warn that using chlorine at the end of the production line can mask poor hygiene practices earlier in the food chain.

One of the most vocal supporters of importing chlorinated chicken to the UK is Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who said he would accept American poultry as part of a broader free trade agreement. Speaking on the matter, Farage explained that former President Trump 'would want US agricultural products to be sold in Britain'.

But not everyone shares his enthusiasm. Liz Webster, founder of the campaign group Save British Farming, told The Independent: 'The British public is rightly appalled by chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef. We are an animal-loving nation that values high standards, and we must not trade them away.'

So what does the science actually say about chlorine-washed chicken?

What Is Chlorinated Chicken?

Chlorine-rinsed chicken, sometimes referred to as chlorine-washed chicken, involves rinsing or immersing poultry carcasses in a solution containing chlorine dioxide to kill potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter. This method has been used in the US for decades as a food safety measure.

Although the practice is widely considered safe by some regulatory bodies, including findings from Chicken Check, most modern poultry processing facilities in the US have now moved away from chlorine rinsing in favour of other sanitation methods.

In the UK, the Soil Association explains that chlorine washing is not permitted, in line with EU legislation. This divergence in approach has sparked a broader conversation: is the concern really about chlorine — or what its use might be hiding?

Is Chlorinated Chicken Dangerous?

According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), consuming large quantities of chlorine-treated chicken — equivalent to 5% of your body weight in one sitting — could expose individuals to high levels of chlorate, a by-product of chlorine-based disinfectants.

'Long-term exposure to chlorate in food, particularly in drinking water, is a potential health concern for children, especially those with mild or moderate iodine deficiency,' the EFSA warns.

Excessive intake may impair oxygen transport in the blood, potentially causing kidney damage. Long-term exposure may also interfere with the body's ability to absorb iodine, which is essential for thyroid health.

However, the EFSA notes that the chemical residues found in chicken meat do not pose an immediate risk to human health under typical consumption levels.

Is US Chicken Really Clean?

Despite the use of chlorine, American poultry isn't necessarily safer. A Consumer Reports study in 2014 found that 97% of 300 chicken breasts purchased in the US contained harmful bacteria, including Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter.

Shockingly, about half of the samples tested positive for at least one strain of bacteria resistant to three or more antibiotics. In general, food poisoning rates in the US are seven times higher than in the UK, according to data from the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Further research from the University of Southampton in 2018 suggested that chlorine rinsing may not fully eliminate bacteria on produce and could even make pathogens undetectable without actually removing them.

Why Is It Banned in the UK?

Did you know that USA Chicken has been banned in the EU since 1997?



"Chickens in America are dunked in a chlorinated chemical bath to cool them down and to disinfect them."pic.twitter.com/ozgDbIgtQy — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 21, 2025

The EU imposed its ban on chlorine-washed chicken in 1997, with regulations stating that poultry can only be rinsed with water or substances specifically authorised by the European Commission.

As pointed out by food policy experts at Sustain, the problem isn't chlorine per se, but the farming practices it may allow. Washing poultry in chlorine could lead to lower hygiene and animal welfare standards across the production process, with producers relying on chemical treatment at the end rather than maintaining cleanliness throughout.

Yet, Ken Isley, a representative of the US Department of Agriculture, defended the American approach: 'I think the concerns and fear are unfounded. I would stack US food safety and our food safety record against anywhere in the world.'

Can You Tell If Chicken Has Been Chlorine-Washed?

Currently, American chicken sold in the US is not required to carry labels indicating whether it has been treated with chlorine. While some campaigners believe consumers should be allowed to choose — provided the labelling is clear — UK regulations offer no such guarantees.

Sustain highlights that there is no legal requirement in the UK for meat producers or restaurants to declare whether chlorine was used, nor are they obligated to state the origin of their poultry.

What's more, the US has historically opposed mandatory country-of-origin labelling in trade negotiations, viewing such practices as an unfair barrier to American exports.

It’s not just chlorinated chicken it’s overall food standards. See the differences in standard cupboard items pic.twitter.com/QcXK9KYhlm — Tord fishoir (@tord74) April 6, 2025

What Does the Public Think?

The idea of accepting chlorine-treated chicken into the UK market as part of a US trade deal has been met with broad resistance. A 2020 survey revealed that 80% of British respondents opposed importing such products, as well as meat from animals raised with hormones.

Due to this overwhelming public sentiment, previous UK prime ministers Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak ruled out any concessions involving chlorinated chicken or hormone-injected beef in future trade negotiations with the US.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has reiterated that Labour will not shift its position on the issue, indicating that, for now at least, UK food standards will remain unchanged — and chlorinated chicken off British shelves.