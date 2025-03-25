Complete List Of Morrisons Cafe And Store Closures Announced; 365 Employees At Risk Of Losing Their Jobs
This closure, driven by a review of operational costs, will result in approximately 365 job losses
Morrisons, a well-known presence on UK high streets, has announced a wave of closures affecting both its cafes and stores, putting 365 employees at risk of redundancy.
The supermarket chain confirmed plans to shut 17 stores and 52 cafes, marking a significant shift in its operational strategy. This decision is part of a broader trend of retail closures that have reshaped high streets and retail parks across the UK in recent years.
Reasons Behind The Closures
Morrisons' internal review showed that some operations were costing far too much compared to their frequency, the amount sold, or what customers felt they were worth.
As a result of the review, Morrisons will be making several adjustments, notably the shuttering of 52 Cafés, all 18 Market Kitchens, and 17 Convenience stores, plus a reduction in their specialist services, closing 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.
Morrisons estimates that around 365 positions are in jeopardy due to the restructuring. 'Although the significant majority of colleagues affected by these changes are expected to be deployed in suitable roles elsewhere in Morrisons, there will be a total of around 365 colleagues at risk of redundancy,' the supermarket chain said.
Morrisons' chief executive, Rami Baitieh, explained that these shifts were a 'necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate' the chain and to focus investment on what 'customers really value.'
While the top executive stated that most Morrisons cafes have a promising future, he acknowledged that a few faced unique local issues, making closure the only practical choice.
The Market Street Model Will Be Retained
According to Baitieh, Morrisons will continue with the Market Street model, featuring fresh takeaway items like pizza, pies, and rotisserie chicken at some locations. However, he acknowledged that parts of it were 'simply uneconomic.'
'Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues. We will of course take particular care to look after all of them well through the coming changes,' he said.
List of Morrisons Cafés Slated for Closure
You'll find the complete list of Morrisons Cafés marked for closure here:
- Bradford Thornbury
- Paisley Falside Rd
- London Queensbury
- Portsmouth Great Park
- Banchory North Deeside Rd
- Failsworth Poplar Street
- Blackburn Railway Road
- Leeds Swinnow Rd
- London Wood Green
- Kirkham Poulton St
- Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd
- Stirchley
- Leeds Horsforth
- London Erith
- Crowborough
- Bellshill John St
- Dumbarton Glasgow Rd
- East Kilbride Lindsayfield
- East Kilbride Stewartfield
- Glasgow Newlands
- Largs Irvine Rd
- Troon Academy St
- Wishaw Kirk Rd
- Newcastle UT Cowgate
- Northampton Kettering Road
- Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk
- Solihull Warwick Rd
- Brecon Free St
- Caernarfon North Rd
- Hadleigh
- London - Harrow - Hatch End
- High Wycombe Temple End
- Leighton Buzzard Lake St
- London Stratford
- Sidcup Westwood Lane
- Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd
- Warminster Weymouth St
- Oxted Station Yard
- Reigate Bell St
- Borehamwood
- Weybridge - Monument Hill
- Bathgate
- Erskine Bridgewater SC
- Gorleston Blackwell Road
- Connah's Quay
- Mansfield Woodhouse
- Elland
- Gloucester - Metz Way
- Watford - Ascot Road
- Littlehampton - Wick
- Helensburgh
The following is a complete list of Morrisons Daily convenience stores scheduled for closure:
- Gorleston Lowestoft Road
- Peebles 3-5 Old Town
- Shenfield 214 Hutton Road
- Poole Waterloo Estate
- Tonbridge Higham Lane Est
- Romsey The Cornmarket
- Stewarton Lainshaw Street
- Selsdon Featherbed Lane
- Haxby Village
- Great Barr Queslett R
- Whickham Oakfield Road
- Worle
- Goring-By-Sea Strand Para
- Woking Westfield Road
- Wokingham 40 Peach Street
- Exeter 51 Sidwell Street
- Bath Moorland Road
Below, you'll find the full list of Morrisons Market Kitchens set to close:
- Aberdeen King Street
- London - Canning Town
- London Camden Town
- Eccles Irwell Place
- Stoke Festival Park
- Lincoln Triton Road
- Tynemouth Preston Grange
- Nottingham Netherfield
- Leeds Kirkstall
- Milton Keynes Westcroft
- Little Clacton Centenary Way
- Gravesend Coldharbour Rd
- Cheltenham Up Hatherley
- Basingstoke Thorneycroft
- Brentford Waterside
- Edgbaston
- Verwood
- Kirkby
Here's the full rundown of Morrisons florists marked for closure:
- Aberdeen King Street
- London - Canning Town
- Stirchley
- Bradford Enterprise 5
- Sunderland Doxford Park
- St Helens Boundary Road
- Swinton Swinton Hall Rd
- Sheffield Meadowhead
- Evesham Four Pool Estate
- Newcastle Under Lyme - Goose St
- Rubery Bristol Road South
- St Albans Hatfield Rd
- Sheldon
Here's the full list of Morrisons pharmacies that are closing:
- Bradford Victoria
- Blackburn Railway Road
- London Wood Green
- Birmingham Small Heath
PwC's latest findings reveal that, on average, about 35 stores across the UK closed each day in 2024 due to a challenging business landscape. With economic uncertainty looming, the financial services firm revealed that 12,804 retail stores, leisure venues, and service points closed their doors for good in the past year.
