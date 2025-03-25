Morrisons, a well-known presence on UK high streets, has announced a wave of closures affecting both its cafes and stores, putting 365 employees at risk of redundancy.

The supermarket chain confirmed plans to shut 17 stores and 52 cafes, marking a significant shift in its operational strategy. This decision is part of a broader trend of retail closures that have reshaped high streets and retail parks across the UK in recent years.

Reasons Behind The Closures

Morrisons' internal review showed that some operations were costing far too much compared to their frequency, the amount sold, or what customers felt they were worth.

As a result of the review, Morrisons will be making several adjustments, notably the shuttering of 52 Cafés, all 18 Market Kitchens, and 17 Convenience stores, plus a reduction in their specialist services, closing 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

Morrisons estimates that around 365 positions are in jeopardy due to the restructuring. 'Although the significant majority of colleagues affected by these changes are expected to be deployed in suitable roles elsewhere in Morrisons, there will be a total of around 365 colleagues at risk of redundancy,' the supermarket chain said.

Morrisons' chief executive, Rami Baitieh, explained that these shifts were a 'necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate' the chain and to focus investment on what 'customers really value.'

While the top executive stated that most Morrisons cafes have a promising future, he acknowledged that a few faced unique local issues, making closure the only practical choice.

The Market Street Model Will Be Retained

According to Baitieh, Morrisons will continue with the Market Street model, featuring fresh takeaway items like pizza, pies, and rotisserie chicken at some locations. However, he acknowledged that parts of it were 'simply uneconomic.'

'Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues. We will of course take particular care to look after all of them well through the coming changes,' he said.

List of Morrisons Cafés Slated for Closure

You'll find the complete list of Morrisons Cafés marked for closure here:

Bradford Thornbury

Paisley Falside Rd

London Queensbury

Portsmouth Great Park

Banchory North Deeside Rd

Failsworth Poplar Street

Blackburn Railway Road

Leeds Swinnow Rd

London Wood Green

Kirkham Poulton St

Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd

Stirchley

Leeds Horsforth

London Erith

Crowborough

Bellshill John St

Dumbarton Glasgow Rd

East Kilbride Lindsayfield

East Kilbride Stewartfield

Glasgow Newlands

Largs Irvine Rd

Troon Academy St

Wishaw Kirk Rd

Newcastle UT Cowgate

Northampton Kettering Road

Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk

Solihull Warwick Rd

Brecon Free St

Caernarfon North Rd

Hadleigh

London - Harrow - Hatch End

High Wycombe Temple End

Leighton Buzzard Lake St

London Stratford

Sidcup Westwood Lane

Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd

Warminster Weymouth St

Oxted Station Yard

Reigate Bell St

Borehamwood

Weybridge - Monument Hill

Bathgate

Erskine Bridgewater SC

Gorleston Blackwell Road

Connah's Quay

Mansfield Woodhouse

Elland

Gloucester - Metz Way

Watford - Ascot Road

Littlehampton - Wick

Helensburgh

The following is a complete list of Morrisons Daily convenience stores scheduled for closure:

Gorleston Lowestoft Road

Peebles 3-5 Old Town

Shenfield 214 Hutton Road

Poole Waterloo Estate

Tonbridge Higham Lane Est

Romsey The Cornmarket

Stewarton Lainshaw Street

Selsdon Featherbed Lane

Haxby Village

Great Barr Queslett R

Whickham Oakfield Road

Worle

Goring-By-Sea Strand Para

Woking Westfield Road

Wokingham 40 Peach Street

Exeter 51 Sidwell Street

Bath Moorland Road

Below, you'll find the full list of Morrisons Market Kitchens set to close:

Aberdeen King Street

London - Canning Town

London Camden Town

Eccles Irwell Place

Stoke Festival Park

Lincoln Triton Road

Tynemouth Preston Grange

Nottingham Netherfield

Leeds Kirkstall

Milton Keynes Westcroft

Little Clacton Centenary Way

Gravesend Coldharbour Rd

Cheltenham Up Hatherley

Basingstoke Thorneycroft

Brentford Waterside

Edgbaston

Verwood

Kirkby

Here's the full rundown of Morrisons florists marked for closure:

Aberdeen King Street

London - Canning Town

Stirchley

Bradford Enterprise 5

Sunderland Doxford Park

St Helens Boundary Road

Swinton Swinton Hall Rd

Sheffield Meadowhead

Evesham Four Pool Estate

Newcastle Under Lyme - Goose St

Rubery Bristol Road South

St Albans Hatfield Rd

Sheldon

Here's the full list of Morrisons pharmacies that are closing:

Bradford Victoria

Blackburn Railway Road

London Wood Green

Birmingham Small Heath

PwC's latest findings reveal that, on average, about 35 stores across the UK closed each day in 2024 due to a challenging business landscape. With economic uncertainty looming, the financial services firm revealed that 12,804 retail stores, leisure venues, and service points closed their doors for good in the past year.