As 23 December rolls around, social media is once again gripped by a familiar, baffling question: what on earth is Festivus, and why is everyone suddenly talking about it?

The tongue-in-cheek anti-holiday, famous for mocking forced cheer, festive excess and the commercial madness of Christmas, has burst back into the cultural spotlight just as seasonal fatigue reaches boiling point. While Christmas lights blaze and shopping bills soar, Festivus offers a defiant alternative, one that rejects tinsel, sentimentality and relentless spending.

From viral posts and memes flooding timelines to tongue-in-cheek gatherings popping up in towns and living rooms, Festivus has once again tapped into a growing mood of rebellion. For many exhausted by gift lists, family obligations and the pressure to be joyful on demand, this deliberately joyless celebration has never felt more relevant.

What Is Festivus?

Festivus is an unofficial, secular holiday observed annually on December 23. It is best known as an alternative to traditional Christmas celebrations, rejecting elaborate decorations, gift giving and commercial expectations. Instead, Festivus centres on simplicity, humour and honesty.

The holiday became widely known through the US sitcom Seinfeld, where it was famously described as 'a Festivus for the rest of us'. Although it is not a recognised public holiday, Festivus has become part of popular culture, particularly in English speaking countries, and continues to draw renewed attention each year.

Why Is Festivus Celebrated Today?

Interest in Festivus spikes every December 23, driven by nostalgia, social media trends and its relevance to modern frustrations. In recent years, the holiday has gained renewed appeal amid rising living costs, year end burnout and the pressure to perform happiness during the festive season.

The concept of openly acknowledging frustrations, rather than masking them with forced cheer, has resonated with a growing audience. While often treated humorously, the appeal of Festivus reflects broader cultural fatigue with expensive and emotionally demanding celebrations.

The History of Festivus

Despite its television fame, Festivus predates its appearance on screen. According to History, the tradition originated in 1966 as a private family celebration created by author Daniel O'Keefe Sr. for his children. It remained largely unknown outside the family until his son, Dan O'Keefe, later adapted the idea for a storyline on Seinfeld in the late 1990s.

The episode introduced Festivus to a global audience, framing it as a protest against the commercialisation of Christmas. The fictional version struck a chord with viewers, and what began as a sitcom joke soon evolved into a real world phenomenon embraced far beyond the show's fan base.

Festivus Traditions That Define the Holiday

Several rituals have become closely associated with Festivus. The most recognisable is the Festivus pole, traditionally an unadorned aluminium pole chosen for its lack of decoration. Another central element is the 'Airing of Grievances', during which participants openly list the disappointments they have experienced over the past year.

The celebration also includes the 'Feats of Strength', a symbolic wrestling match that officially concludes the festivities. Some observers also refer to everyday coincidences or minor successes as 'Festivus miracles'. While many modern celebrations adapt or omit these rituals, they remain central to the holiday's identity.

How Festivus Is Celebrated in 2025

In 2025, Festivus is being marked through social media humour, themed gatherings and pop culture references rather than formal observance. Breweries, community groups and sports fans have used the concept of the airing of grievances to frame discussions about the past year, often with a comedic tone.

The holiday is also frequently invoked in political and cultural commentary, serving as shorthand for collective frustration. Although the celebrations are informal, the recurring resurgence of Festivus highlights its continued relevance as a cultural reference point rather than a passing joke.