The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, and ahead of their trip to Qatar to support their footballer partners, it has been revealed that England WAGs will be protected by a private security detail dubbed as the "ring of steel" for the duration of the tournament.

Many England national team players have reportedly hired their own private security to protect their WAGs and to give them peace of mind as they compete for World Cup Glory. It may be remembered that the wives and girlfriends of the footballers were earlier warned about the strict rules in the country, which everyone must follow or risk facing jail time.

Apart from the privately hired security, the English Football Association is understood to also be footing the bill for further security around the footballers themselves as well as their partners.

The security teams will be there to make sure that rules and guidelines are followed in order to avoid any clash with local authorities. Furthermore, the players' families will also be protected against robberies and other such crimes. Naturally, the WAGs will be arriving with millions of pounds worth of cash, clothing, jewellery and other valuable items. This makes them obvious targets for those who may be looking to make a quick buck amid the festivities.

A source told The Sun: "It's very common now for players to take bodyguards on holiday with them, so having them at the World Cup, where the WAGs could be for weeks, is the ultimate insurance policy. It will help give the players a bit of peace of mind too and be able to concentrate on the football."

Furthermore, many of the players' families are going to be housed on board a €1billion cruise liner instead of a hotel. They will be based off the coast in the Arabian Gulf on the MSC World Europa, which will provide them with lots of entertainment amid the safe confines of the floating complex.

There are pools, ocean view rooms, salons, lots of restaurants, bars, and other recreational facilities for the entire delegation to enjoy. They can easily be ferried to shore to watch matches as need be. The offshore location of the cruise ship will also allow England WAGs and other family members to enjoy more freedom when it comes to their movements including their choice of clothing. They can also freely pop bottles of bubbly without worrying about liquor bans imposed in many parts of Qatar.

Some of the WAGs are reportedly also planning on staying in Dubai, where they can easily fly to watch games in Qatar.