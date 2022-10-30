A former England footballer is reportedly planning to come out as gay during the course of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He is reportedly planning to reveal his sexuality as a form of protest against FIFA's decision to let the Middle Eastern country host the event despite an appalling human rights record and anti-homosexuality laws.

According to an exclusive report by The Sun, the former Premier League player is reportedly planning to do a TV interview where he will finally come out and speak about his sexuality. In the process, he aims to shed light on the controversy surrounding Qatar's strict laws against homosexuality.

A source told the publication: "He thinks it was wrong to decide the tournament should be played in Qatar when they criminalise gay sexual relationships."

The Three Lions will be taking part in the tournament, and even their WAGs have already been warned about watching their behaviour while in Qatar. The source said that the gay former footballer is happy to learn that England captain Harry Kane is among those who have pledged to wear the "One Love" rainbow armband during the event, which was created to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"He's hoping there will be many acts of protest against Qatar's stance on homosexuality," added the source.

Apart from the footballer who may soon reveal his identity, other influential figures are reportedly staging their own forms of protest.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, is reportedly not planning to fly out to Qatar. New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also believed to be planning a snub.

Meanwhile, the Qatari ambassador to the UK warned last week that gay spectators must respect the cultures and norms of the country and should not expect to be allowed to kiss each other in public.

He said that holding hands is permitted, but kissing is not. However, he did not speak about the possible punishment that awaits anyone caught engaging in promiscuous activity, homosexual or otherwise.

There have also been reports of hotels refusing accommodations to same-sex couples. Qatar is also being blasted for the alleged deaths and maltreatment of migrant workers who have been hired to work on the World Cup facilities.