KEY POINTS Filipina nurse Raquel Duncombe won a national Starlight Foundation award for easing children's surgery fears using therapeutic play.

Her use of the Starlight Distraction Box has improved safety during emergency procedures at Princess Royal University Hospital.

NHS leaders praised her innovative and compassionate approach, now being adopted by colleagues across the department.

A Filipina NHS nurse working in London has earned national praise after being recognised by a leading UK children's health charity for her innovative approach to supporting young patients facing emergency surgery.

Raquel Duncombe, a staff nurse at Princess Royal University Hospital (PRUH), was named joint winner of the Protector of Play Award at the 2025 Starlight Play in Healthcare Awards. The annual awards celebrate healthcare professionals who use play to improve children's hospital experiences.

A Groundbreaking Approach to Calming Children in Crisis

For the past year, Duncombe has been using the Starlight Distraction Box – a set of therapeutic toys and tools designed to reduce anxiety – to support children undergoing emergency procedures, including appendectomies, bone fracture treatment and lumbar punctures.

Her work focuses on using play not as entertainment, but as a psychological tool to lower stress, keep children still and calm, and improve the safety of surgery.

Speaking about the award, Duncombe told PRUH communications staff: 'It is surreal – it's my first ever award. I've just been doing what I can to help our department and make things better for the children. I encourage all my colleagues to use play. It's a way to connect with the child – it helps the child and helps them to do their job'.

She added that calmer children can significantly reduce medical risks: 'If a child is upset and crying, there's more risk – it can make the airway harder to manage. But when the child is happy, everything runs more smoothly.'

Transforming Emergency Surgery Through Compassion and Creativity

The Starlight Foundation, which shared Duncombe's story on social media, praised her for transforming a typically frightening experience into something children can process more safely. A video posted to Instagram highlighted her work and its impact on patients who often enter theatre distressed and overwhelmed.

The charity emphasised that therapeutic play is more than distraction – it lowers cortisol levels, improves cooperation, and supports recovery, especially for children who have never undergone surgery before.

Praise From NHS Leaders

NHS leaders at PRUH said Duncombe's award reflects a wider culture of innovation at the hospital.

Anna Ferrer, Head of Nursing for Surgery, Theatres, Anaesthetics and Endoscopy, said: 'This award is a testament not only to Raquel's dedication but also to the spirit of innovation across our team. Her work shows how small acts of kindness, like introducing play, can have a huge impact on patient safety and wellbeing.'

Duncombe's approach is now being adopted by colleagues across the department, with many reporting that children are calmer and more responsive when therapeutic play is used before procedures.

Championing Filipino Excellence in UK Healthcare

Duncombe's achievement has resonated particularly with the Filipino community, whose contributions to the NHS have long been recognised. Her award serves as another reminder of how migrant healthcare workers continue to reshape patient care through compassion, creativity and cultural empathy.

Her story, first shared in part on BBC Radio London, underscores the power of human connection in medicine — and how a simple act of play can become a life-changing support for a child in crisis.