The UK is experiencing a multi-hazard snowstorm, with its total snowfall predicted to reach up to 30 centimetres, wind speed to surpass 80 mph, and extreme coastal erosion, with widespread travel delays, property evacuation, and health warnings.

'This is a complex spell of severe weather and I'd advise people in the warning areas to keep up to date with the forecast and messages from local authorities,' Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said in a statement.

Severe weather warning and prognostication

Meteorologists are warning strongly against due to Storm Goretti set to hit the UK with a complex of heavy snow, intense winds, and heavy rains in much of the UK.

An amber weather warning on snow will be in effect between 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, covering most of the counties, especially in Wales, the Midlands, and some parts of the North.

⚠️ Storm Goretti ⚠️



Gales & severe gales will develop in the far south & southwest this afternoon



Storm-force winds are likely in far southwest England, tracking east through the English Channel, impacting northern France and the Channel Islands with peak gusts of 80-100 mph pic.twitter.com/ZNNwTRn2Rl — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2026

A possibility of 5-10 cm of snow widely occurring, with some regions getting 15-25 cm of snowfall, particularly on the hilly side, and isolated locations getting up to 30 cm.

Alongside the snow, the wind speeds will also reach 80-90 mph in the open coastal areas such as the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall, and the speed of the gusts may go up to 100 mph.

The Met Office has extended its wind warning to cover all the areas, including Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and has pointed out the danger of infrastructure destruction and disruption of everyday living.

Coastal evacuations due to severe erosion

The effects of the storm do not stop at the weather warnings, and people on the Norfolk coast are experiencing the first-hand effects of the storm through coastal erosion.

In the town of Hemsby, Norfolk, local authorities have evacuated some ten houses due to severe erosion, which has led to the disappearance of some 10 metres of coastline in a period of one week.

According to experts working on coasts, this is a combination of the recent storms and the projected assault of Goretti that will cause the risk of subsequent destruction of property and possible collapse of the house on the cliffside.

This state of affairs underscores the fact that the UK coastline remains vulnerable, particularly with climate change compounding the erosion activities, whereby communities have had to evacuate to contain further land loss in case of storms.

Snowfalls and high disruptions in 32 counties

In 32 counties in the UK, the Met Office has raised the amber and yellow alerts on the snow, and this is an indication of high disruption. Snow is projected to cover a big part of the Midlands, Wales. and parts of southern England, and Derek Brockway, a senior BBC meteorologist, has said that more than a foot of snow would befall hilly areas in the areas of warning.

Storm Goretti brings very unsettled weather this afternoon in central and southern parts of England and Wales with outbreaks of rain and some snow 🌧️



Winds will increase rapidly in the far southwest with violent gusts ⚠️



To the north, sunny spells and wintry showers ⛅ pic.twitter.com/FGiARy6B4Q — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2026

This has had a reaction by transport authorities, who have closed major roads, including the A628 Woodhead Pass in the Peak District, which is going to close at 8 p.m. Thursday after heavy snowfall.

Likewise, the National Highways has also given the Midlands and particularly around Birmingham, Leicester, and Nottingham an amber snow warning, whereby travellers should be ready to face strenuous driving conditions and delays.

Train and flight disruptions

The intensity of the storm has already caused the cancellation and delay of air travel. British Airways has cancelled ten flights which were operating between London Heathrow and Amsterdam and London City Airport on safety grounds because of the expected weather.

The rail services are also subject to effects and will experience possible delays and cancellations as the snow and the wind affect the rail infrastructure, particularly in the rural and mountainous regions.

It can also experience power blackouts and interruptions of mobile networks, and this is more likely to occur in areas with a lot of snowfall and high winds, which complicates the rescue and recovery operations.

Health and safety alerts

The UK Health Security Agency hasissued an amber cold health alert due to the cold snap, which will remain valid until noon on Sunday. The warning is of greater health risks, especially to vulnerable groups, like older people and those with underlying health conditions.

⚠️ There are warnings for strong winds in place in the south with very strong gusts expected to affect the west of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly



Here we’ve compiled some simple steps and partner advice that you can follow to ensure that you stay safe during strong winds 👉… pic.twitter.com/es7kvjWlio — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2026

Professionals reiterate that it is necessary to monitor vulnerable people and take necessary measures to avoid medical complications such as heart attacks, strokes, and even respiratory infections during the cold spell.

Storm Goretti poses an extreme risk to the UK, as it will cause a combination of heavy snow, devastating winds, erosion of the coastline, and extensive disruption.

The situation is still observed closely by the authorities, alerts are given, and emergency preparedness is being prepared. People are also encouraged to be vigilant, follow the government warnings, and be cautious in order to be safe during this adverse weather phenomenon.