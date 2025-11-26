A British woman was arrested by ICE while holding her baby during what should have been the final step in her green card process. Katie Paul, 33, was inside the San Diego immigration office on 19 November 2025 when agents entered the room and detained her without warning.

The arrest happened as she completed routine paperwork with her American husband. She was detained because immigration officers said she had overstayed her visa. The sudden move shocked her family, who believed her case was on track for approval.

The manner of the arrest raised wider concerns about how ICE now handles green card applicants.

British Woman Arrested by ICE While Holding Her Baby

Katie Paul was attending a scheduled green card interview at the USCIS office in San Diego. She was there with her husband, Stephen Paul.

According to Metro UK, they were signing documents when ICE agents entered the room. The agents surrounded them and announced that she was under arrest. Katie was holding her six-month-old son at the time.

Stephen later said the arrest happened quickly and left them stunned. He recalled the agents stating that they had direct orders and could not delay the action.

Katie's husband stated that he was forced to take his crying son from Katie's arms. Jules Peters, the woman's mother, said the family was devastated. She said her daughter kept asking what had gone wrong.

Why ICE Ambushed Katie Paul

ICE confirmed that she was detained because she was out of status. In a written statement, the agency said individuals who are unlawfully present may be arrested at federal buildings, including USCIS offices. ICE also linked the action to her previous visa overstay.

Reports noted that the agency has been detaining people who are in the middle of the green card process. This follows an increase in enforcement across the US.

The changes form part of wider immigration actions under US President Donald Trump's second term. Katie's case has now raised questions about how applicants are treated during routine appointments.

Katie Paul Stayed Due to Pregnancy

Katie arrived in the US in September 2024 to visit Stephen, then her boyfriend. She became pregnant soon after. Doctors advised her not to fly back to the UK due to a high-risk pregnancy. She then married Stephen in October 2024. She remained in the US for medical reasons while preparing her green card application.

Her family said the couple had spoken with an immigration lawyer. They believed her overstay would be forgiven because she was married to a US citizen.

Stephen insisted they had followed legal advice and submitted everything required. The couple thought the interview would be the final step.

Where Is Katie Paul Now?

Katiel is now being held in a federal detention centre in California. She has been allowed to speak with her mother through brief video calls. Jules said her daughter feels isolated and anxious. She said the staff are not mistreating her, but that she remains separated from her baby and husband.

Stephen is caring for their son, Alan, and has paused work to manage the situation. A friend has created a GoFundMe page to help with legal costs and daily needs while Katie remains detained.

Are Brits Still Safe in the US?

Katie's arrest has unsettled many British nationals who are applying for green cards. Reports say ICE may detain people even if they have pending applications.

The fact that arrests now take place inside USCIS buildings has made many applicants nervous. Families worry that they could face similar actions during routine interviews.

Jules said the family now feels stuck and unsure what will happen next. Stephen said the experience has shaken their trust in the process.

Many Britons are now watching the case closely as they consider their own safety during immigration appointments.