Prime Minister Keir Starmer has launched a direct attack on Nigel Farage, accusing the Reform UK leader of spreading 'falsehoods' and making 'shameful' claims about Brexit, as Labour simultaneously lays the groundwork for a recalibration of the UK's relationship with the European Union. The clash has reignited a long-running political argument over the legacy of Brexit and the direction of future UK-EU ties, placing Starmer's strategy under intense scrutiny at home and abroad.

Starmer Challenges Farage Over Brexit Record

Starmer's remarks followed renewed comments by Farage claiming Brexit delivered tighter border control, reduced bureaucracy and major financial gains for public services. Speaking in broadcast interviews, the Prime Minister said such assertions did not match the evidence and accused Farage of continuing to promote claims that had not materialised since the UK left the EU.

The Labour leader pointed to migration figures recorded after Brexit, which have remained high, and said this directly contradicted repeated assurances made during the referendum campaign. He argued that repeating those arguments misled voters and diverted attention from addressing economic pressures and public services.

Starmer also referenced the widely publicised promise that leaving the EU would free up substantial funding for the NHS, saying it had never been delivered. He said claims about sweeping reductions in red tape had also failed to reflect the realities faced by businesses trading with the EU.

Farage dismissed the criticism and accused Starmer of misrepresenting Brexit's impact. He argued that political decisions made since leaving the EU had prevented the UK from fully realising the benefits of independence, and claimed the Prime Minister was undermining the 2016 vote.

Reform UK figures have echoed that view, accusing Labour of attacking Brexit itself rather than addressing policy choices made after withdrawal. They have framed Starmer's comments as an insult to Leave voters and a signal that Labour is moving away from respecting the referendum outcome.

Labour Advances EU Reset Amid Backlash

The dispute comes as Labour presses ahead with plans to improve relations with Brussels, while insisting Brexit will not be reversed. Starmer has repeatedly ruled out rejoining the EU, the single market or the customs union, and has said free movement will not return.

However, ministers have acknowledged the need for closer cooperation with the EU to support economic growth and reduce friction for exporters. Reports indicate Labour is considering sector-by-sector alignment with EU standards, particularly in areas such as agri-food trade, energy cooperation and scientific research.

The government is also examining participation in EU-linked schemes, including education and research programmes, as part of what it describes as a pragmatic reset. Labour sources have stressed that any changes would be focused on practical outcomes rather than institutional reintegration.

Brexit supporters have reacted angrily to the proposals, with Farage accusing Labour of staging a 'Brexit betrayal'. Conservative figures have also warned that regulatory alignment could weaken UK sovereignty and constrain future policy divergence.

Business groups have welcomed signs of improved relations, arguing that smoother trade with the EU could ease costs and increase stability. Recent polling suggests public fatigue with Brexit disputes, with economic performance now a higher priority for many voters.

Brexit remains a potent political dividing line, particularly as Reform UK seeks to consolidate support among disillusioned Leave voters. Political analysts say Starmer's decision to confront Farage directly reflects Labour's effort to challenge that narrative while positioning itself as focused on delivery rather than referendum-era rhetoric.

With further parliamentary debates and UK-EU talks expected in the months ahead, the row underscores how Brexit continues to shape British politics years after departure. Starmer's approach aims to redraw the debate around outcomes and cooperation, even as critics accuse him of reopening an issue they argue was settled at the ballot box.