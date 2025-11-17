A video recorded inside Dallas Regional Medical Centre has drawn widespread criticism after appearing to show a nurse delaying care for a woman in active labour. The footage has reignited long-running concerns about racial disparities in maternal health and the pressures placed on frontline staff in busy clinical settings.

The nurse, identified online as LaCrista 'Lacrista' Vaughn, has been labelled 'Nurse Karen' by some social media users, who argue that the recording reflects deeper failings in patient care. The clip circulated rapidly on TikTok and Instagram, attracting millions of views and extensive commentary from healthcare workers and campaigners.

Dallas Regional Medical Centre has said it is reviewing the incident but has not confirmed whether any disciplinary action has been taken. Neither the hospital nor Vaughn has issued a detailed public statement addressing the footage, and questions continue to be raised about what the clip shows and how it should be interpreted.

Viral Video and Claims of Delayed Care

The TikTok clip posted by the patient's mother, @kashman2814, shows Karrie Jones in a wheelchair crying out in pain as she appears to enter active labour. A nurse identified by viewers as Vaughn continues intake questioning while Jones pleads for help, and her mother later said they had already been waiting more than 30 minutes.

At one point Jones tells staff the baby is 'right there'. She was moved shortly afterward, and her child was born 12 minutes later. The newborn was monitored for 24 hours as a precaution, and the mother's caption accused staff of prioritising paperwork over urgent care.

A separate video circulating on TikTok appears to show Vaughn in another incident involving an unconscious man reportedly experiencing seizures. In that recording, staff appear to lift the man before placing him in a wheelchair. The footage has not been publicly addressed by the hospital.

Who Is LaCrista Vaughn?

Little confirmed information has been released about Vaughn's professional background. Publicly visible social media profiles indicate she completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Western Governors University in Texas and is a mother of twin boys. Her social media pages have recently attracted a high volume of critical comments in response to the viral footage.

Dallas Regional Medical Centre has not confirmed whether she remains employed there.

4 days ago, a black woman was forced to deliver her own baby. and as yall can see, it wasn’t because she made it to the hospital a little late, but because Lacrista Vaughn thought it was more important to ask her about how many kids she has at home, than getting her to a room. pic.twitter.com/4vcQ8Ekeea — TRULYRAEE (@TrulyyRaee) November 15, 2025

Dallas Regional Medical Hospital

Mesquite, Texas

Nurse: Lacrista Vaughn pic.twitter.com/V4Fql6yEFZ — Rusty Sun Compass (@sun_iscompass) November 16, 2025

LaCrista Vaughn, an RN at Dallas Regional Medical Center, was fired after a viral video showed her ignoring a mother in active labor who was screaming for help. pic.twitter.com/5WcaHvFDfc — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 16, 2025

Wider Debate on Maternal Care

The incident has intensified wider discussions about racial bias, staffing pressures and the culture of emergency and maternity units in the United States. Advocacy groups note longstanding evidence that Black mothers face disproportionately high maternal risks, including delayed treatment.

Some nurses have urged caution when interpreting short video clips, arguing that recordings may not capture the full clinical context. Others say the reaction echoes debates surrounding cases such as that of RaDonda Vaught, the Tennessee nurse convicted after a fatal medication error, which raised concerns about the criminalisation of mistakes in high-pressure environments.

Dallas Regional Medical Centre has said its review of the incident remains ongoing, with patient safety central to any findings. The footage has sparked wider discussion about the pressures on nursing staff, the risk of delayed care in high-demand settings, and racial disparities in maternal health. For many viewers, the video has become a focal point for debates over trust in healthcare and the broader systemic challenges facing hospitals.