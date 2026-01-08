A 64-year-old woman accused of attempting to murder her estranged husband after he secretly euthanised their two rescue dogs has told a court she has no memory of the stabbing. Claire Bridger allegedly attacked Keith Bridger with a kitchen knife, causing life-threatening injuries including a punctured lung, during a confrontation at his Norfolk home in July 2024.

The trial at Norwich Crown Court, ongoing as of 8 January 2026, heard how the couple's nearly 40-year relationship ended in separation, with pet custody becoming a flashpoint.

The Fatal Confrontation

The incident occurred on 17 July 2024 at Keith's one-bedroom property in The Street, Bramerton, where he had moved after the split. Claire arrived unannounced to drop off items and discuss family mediation, which typically costs between £600 ($810) and £1,000 ($1,350) per person in the UK. Keith agreed to cover the next session. But when he revealed the dogs had been put down, she reacted furiously.

In his testimony, Keith described Claire becoming almost hysterical, screaming 'You killed my dogs' repeatedly and calling him a nasty man. He claimed she grabbed a six-inch knife from her car and stabbed him three times – once in the chest below the nipple, once below the rib cage, and once under the armpit – before biting his thigh, hand, and shoulder. He fought back, shouting 'Claire, you've stabbed me,' as he felt blood pooling and his breath shortening.

Neighbours, including landlord Roy Hagland and surgeon David Yeoh, heard the commotion, intervened to wrestle the knife away, and called 999. A neighbour, Naomi Yeoh, noted Claire smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared mad and intoxicated. Emergency services treated Keith on site before rushing him to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Testimonies in Court

At the trial before a jury of seven men and five women, Keith recounted the attack in detail, insisting Claire already suspected the dogs' fate, telling her 'You know what's happened to the dogs, Claire.' He emphasised the life-threatening nature of his wounds, which required urgent medical intervention.

Claire, taking the stand on 7 January, maintained she has no recollection of the stabbing itself, remembering only arriving anxious, learning of the euthanasia, and then a gap until Keith was sitting on her back. She explained the knife was innocently in her car from a recent rubbish run to the tip, not brought with intent. Under cross-examination by prosecutor Peter Gair, she conceded footage showed her looking demented and out of control, but denied any plan to kill.

Police interviews captured her saying to officers 'He killed my dogs... I just saw red,' after admitting to a double gin and tonic beforehand. She has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but guilty to wounding with intent, highlighting a defence centred on emotional distress rather than premeditation.

Background to the Tragedy

The Bridgers had adopted the dachshunds – the first in March 2020, the second in 2021 – as rescue animals with known issues, including being noisy and prone to biting. Post-separation, Keith found his small flat unsuitable and failed to rehome them, opting for euthanasia without consulting Claire, whom he knew was deeply attached.

This omission fuelled the rage, underscoring how pets can complicate family breakdowns. The case has drawn quiet sympathy in some quarters for the emotional toll of such decisions, though the violence remains undisputed.

The story has prompted online chatter, with a TikTok video from The Sun amassing 294K likes as users weighed in on pet-related disputes in separations. An Instagram post similarly captured public shock at the hysterical outburst.

As proceedings continue, questions linger over memory lapses and intent in heat-of-the-moment crimes, with no verdict yet.