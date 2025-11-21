An important decision for parents is finding the perfect nursery for their child. Sometimes that decision can be a bit of a challenge. Parents want a nurturing atmosphere, as well as one that offers a rich educational environment to help children thrive and succeed. Adding another layer of criteria, many parents also want a preschool that will provide a bilingual (or even multilingual) setting to meet their child's language needs.

Fortunately, many high-quality crèches offer all of that and more. This article will help you find the package that's right for you and your child. We're breaking down the benefits of a bilingual environment, how crèches that embed a Montessori approach can support your child's additional language development, and a practical guide to finding the right childcare centre for your little one.

The Benefits of a Bilingual Nursery

One of the main benefits of a bilingual, or multilingual, preschool is language acquisition. Infants and toddlers unconsciously learn language through passive listening. However, bilingual crèches offer more than that. They provide an immersive experience where children are regularly and naturally exposed to different languages throughout the day. Children will learn through social interactions, songs, stories, and play.

Studies have shown that children who learn an additional language, especially at an early age, have several advantages over their monolingual peers. For instance, multilingual infants and toddlers show cognitive advantages. They tend to score better on standardised tests, particularly in mathematics, reading, and vocabulary. They are often also stronger at problem-solving activities and are better equipped with social skills to understand others' perspectives, thoughts, and intentions.

Not only are bilingual children strong thinkers and communicators, but they are usually more culturally aware. They are often perceived as more adaptable and open-minded, which is particularly relevant in our interconnected world. Learning additional languages will support travel, open employment opportunities, and allow your child to make friends from different backgrounds.

How Montessori Supports Bilingual and Holistic Development

Many nurseries follow a Montessori approach to education, which supports both language acquisition and holistic development. With a less formal learning setting, Montessori programmes prioritise the whole child by ensuring the support of social, intellectual, physical, and emotional development. These crèches opt for a child-led, more bespoke approach to education. Children in Montessori programmes tend to 'learn by doing,' which encourages autonomy and self-regulation.

Montessori preschools, which are often mixed age, also have more fluid schedules and routines. This ensures self-directed learning, where children can choose what they want to do and when. They can play and learn at their own pace, while teachers observe and provide direction only when needed. Classrooms tend to be quiet, with children highly engaged with their learning.

Alongside more freedom for the children to learn at their own speed, Montessori schools feature highly curated learning environments. Typically, these classrooms feature neutral colour schemes with no exciting decorations or popular animated characters. Colour is added by displaying the children's artwork. The teachers carefully select toys in the learning environment to ensure they are educational and intentional, while still being fun.

Through these methods, Montessori provides ample opportunity for children to learn and absorb additional languages. By providing a language-rich setting, combined with a Montessori approach to education, children develop a love of communication and culture, while naturally being exposed to a second or third language.

A Practical Guide for Parents

With so many options available for bilingual nurseries, it's difficult to know if you're making the right choice. Here are some top tips about what to look for when exploring your options.

Most importantly, look for a nursery that provides a caring and nurturing environment where you can see your child thriving. Watch how adults interact with the children, as well as each other. How do the children interact with each other?

Once you've found a few nurseries that offer the supportive environment you're looking for, ask about the curriculum. Find out if they follow a Montessori approach or a more traditional one. How is language learning embedded in the setting? Is it natural, or does it seem like an afterthought? Look to see how language is implemented by the teachers and staff, as well as the physical environment.

Once you've found a few top contenders that feature a curriculum you like, narrow down your choice by considering other details and practicalities. Find out what kind of food is offered, what extra-curricular activities are featured, the cost, and the logistics of pick-ups and drop-offs.

By exploring your different options and asking the right questions, you will find the perfect place for your child. Whether you choose a Montessori approach or a traditional one, you can rest assured that you are providing your child with an excellent head start by immersing them in a language-rich environment that will prepare them well for the future.