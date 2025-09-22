California's reputation as an earthquake zone was reinforced early Monday when a magnitude 4.3 quake struck just outside Berkeley, shaking homes across the San Francisco Bay Area.

The tremor rattled nerves, caused short delays on public transit, and prompted safety inspections, but officials stress the event is unlikely to derail most travel plans.

Quake Jolts The Bay Area

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake struck at 2:56 am local time on 22 September at a depth of just five miles, making the impact more noticeable. Shaking was felt from Oakland to San Francisco, though no injuries or structural damage were recorded.

San Francisco Mayor Dan Lurie posted on social media: 'First responders are assessing any impact to our city, and we will give an update later today.' Emergency services confirmed that no major infrastructure damage had been detected, but inspections were ongoing.

You might've felt a 4.3 earthquake that just struck near Berkeley. @SF_emergency and first responders are assessing any impact to our city, and we will give an update later today.



Stay prepared, San Francisco. Remember to drop, cover, and hold on when shaking starts.

Hotels in the Berkeley and downtown San Francisco areas are expected to follow standard earthquake protocols, including guest safety checks and structural assessments. However, no specific properties have been publicly confirmed to activate.

Transit Delays and Airport Advisories

The early-morning tremor coincided with the start of the Monday commute. Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) said trains were slowed systemwide while tracks were inspected, leading to delays of up to 20 minutes.

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Oakland International Airport, operations continued without cancellations, though passengers were urged to allow extra time and monitor updates.

Hotels in Berkeley and downtown San Francisco confirmed they had carried out standard safety checks but reported no disruptions.

Should You Rethink Your Trip?

For most visitors, today's earthquake is unlikely to warrant a change in travel plans. Experts say a 4.3-magnitude quake is not significant enough to warrant altering itineraries. California's infrastructure is designed to withstand moderate seismic events, and emergency protocols are well-established across the hospitality and transport sectors.

However, experts advise travellers to remain informed and prepared. The US Geological Survey (USGS) issued a green alert, indicating a low likelihood of casualties or economic losses, but noted the proximity to the San Andreas Fault, which remains a source of major seismic risk.

USGS guidance consistently urges travellers to remain aware of seismic risks, familiarise themselves with safety procedures, and monitor updates via trusted sources like Earthquake Country Alliance and local emergency services.

Broader Seismic Context

Today's tremor follows a series of smaller seismic events across the West Coast in recent months, including a 5.8 magnitude swarm off the Oregon coast earlier this September. While unrelated in origin, geologists note that stress adjustments along fault systems can influence activity across neighbouring regions.

The San Andreas Fault, which runs approximately 750 miles from Southern California to Cape Mendocino, passes near major urban centres including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Its presence continues to shape emergency planning and public awareness campaigns throughout the state.

Travel Advice and Safety Tips

If you're planning to visit California in the coming days, here are some practical steps to stay safe and informed: