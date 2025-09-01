A 52-year-old US man was found to have neurocysticercosis caused by the parasitic pork tapeworm Taenia solium after progressive migraines for months.

Doctors explained that his only real exposure was a long-standing taste preference for lightly cooked bacon and concluded that he likely ended up with an intestinal tapeworm first and then auto-infected himself with eggs that then migrated to the brain.

How The Case Evolved

The patient, who had a history of migraines, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, sought medical help after experiencing increasingly severe headaches over four months. His usual migraine medication had stopped working, and the pain had intensified, particularly across the back of his skull.

Doctors performed a CT scan and MRI, which revealed multiple cyst-like lesions scattered throughout the white matter of his brain. Further testing confirmed the presence of antibodies against Taenia solium, a pork tapeworm known to cause neurocysticercosis when its larvae infiltrate the central nervous system.

The man was admitted to intensive care and treated with a combination of antiparasitic and anti-inflammatory medications. His condition improved over several weeks, and follow-up scans showed regression of the lesions.

The Bacon Connection

What made this case particularly unusual was the patient's exposure history. He had not travelled to any regions where neurocysticercosis is endemic, such as parts of Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, or Southeast Asia, nor had he consumed street food or visited areas with poor sanitation.

Instead, doctors traced the infection to his preference for 'soft' or lightly cooked bacon. Unlike crispy bacon, which is typically cooked at higher temperatures, his preferred method left the meat undercooked, which is a potential risk factor for tapeworm transmission. 'Undercooked pork consumption is a theoretical risk factor,' the case notes stated.

According to Live Science, the tapeworm larvae likely entered his system through autoinfection, meaning he ingested microscopic eggs that later developed into larvae and migrated to his brain.

What Is Neurocysticercosis?

Neurocysticercosis is a form of cysticercosis, a parasitic disease caused by the larval stage of Taenia solium. While cysticercosis can affect muscles, skin, and eyes, neurocysticercosis targets the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms can include seizures, headaches, nausea, and cognitive disturbances.

The condition is more common in countries where pigs are a primary food source and sanitation is poor. However, cases have increasingly been reported in developed nations due to global food trade and travel. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 2.56 to 8.3 million people worldwide may be infected with cysticercosis.

Cooking Guidelines and Prevention

Health experts recommend cooking pork to an internal temperature of at least 145°F (63°C) to kill any potential parasites that may be present. Bacon, due to its thinness, can be difficult to measure with a thermometer, but it should be cooked until firm and browned to ensure safety.

Food safety organisations also advise against consuming raw or undercooked pork products and stress the importance of handwashing and proper kitchen hygiene to prevent cross-contamination.

Public Health Implications

The case underscores the importance of food safety even in high-income countries. The patient's experience has prompted renewed calls for public awareness around the risks of undercooked meat and the need for clear cooking guidelines.

'This case may have public health implications,' the doctors noted in their report, adding that it was historically unusual to encounter infected pork in the United States.

Bottom Line

This is a rare but instructive case: a probable chain of events involving undercooked bacon, intestinal tapeworm, auto-infection via eggs, and ultimately, neurocysticercosis.

Practical and simple defences include thoroughly cooking pork, practising adequate hand-washing, and seeking medical care if seizures or headaches persist, especially if you or close associates may have been infected with taeniasis.