Spain's golden autumn skies are set to turn grey as Storm Alice sweeps across the country, bringing torrential rain, fierce winds, and potential flash floods to popular tourist destinations. The Spanish Met Office, AEMET, has issued multiple weather warnings across the nation, sparking concern for travellers planning an autumn getaway. The storm, one of the first major systems of the season, threatens to disrupt flights, outdoor activities, and beach holidays across Spain's eastern coast.

Yellow Warnings Across Southern and Central Spain

The first wave of alerts was announced as Storm Alice moved inland on 10 October 2025. Yellow warnings, indicating a risk of storms and heavy rainfall, were issued for the Guadiana Valley, Sierra and Pedroches, Alcaraz and Segura, and northwest Murcia. AEMET forecast up to 15mm of rainfall per hour in these areas, with conditions expected to worsen as the system strengthens overnight.

By the following morning, the affected zones had shifted further east, spreading the storm's reach to new regions. Tarragona, Castellon, Valencia, Alicante, Segura, and the Guadalentin Valley were all placed under yellow warnings. In these areas, rainfall of up to 20mm per hour was recorded, with isolated reports suggesting some locations could see as much as 80mm within the same period.

Orange Alerts for the Eastern Coast

The most severe impact of Storm Alice is expected along the Mediterranean coastline, where orange weather warnings have been issued for Valencia, Alicante, Cartagena, and Mazarron. These alerts signify a higher danger level, with strong winds, hail, and torrential downpours forecast throughout the day. AEMET has warned that some coastal regions could experience rainfall exceeding 100mm in a single hour.

Meteorologists noted that the combination of heavy rain and unstable air masses could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas. Streams, gullies, and coastal roads are particularly at risk, prompting local authorities to advise residents and visitors to avoid unnecessary travel. Tourists in coastal resorts are being urged to monitor updates from local weather services and stay indoors during periods of intense rainfall.

Areas Facing Prolonged Disruption

The storm is forecast to begin weakening by 11 October as it moves northeast across Spain. However, several regions including Castellon, Valencia, Alicante, and Mazarron remain under yellow alerts. These warnings predict continued rainfall of up to 20mm per hour, potentially prolonging local disruptions through the weekend.

AEMET has also stated that unsettled conditions could persist until 13 October, particularly in the areas surrounding Cabo de la Nao. Meteorologists identified the coastal and pre-coastal zones of Valencia and Alicante as areas facing the greatest risk of torrential downpours, with rainfall potentially exceeding 60mm per hour. The Met Office described the situation as carrying a 'high danger' of flash flooding in these locations.

Warnings For Travellers And Holidaymakers

The timing of Storm Alice has caused concern for tourists travelling during the autumn holiday season. Spain remains a top destination for Irish and British travellers seeking late-year sunshine, and several popular coastal towns lie within the affected zones. Travel experts are advising visitors to check for flight delays and monitor hotel updates as the storm progresses.

Carlow Weather, an Irish forecasting service, shared the latest AEMET updates with its followers, warning that the system's rapid movement could produce unpredictable weather changes. Meteorologists have emphasised that while many inland areas will experience brief but heavy rain, coastal regions are likely to endure the most significant impact.

Potential Travel And Economic Impact

While no major evacuations have been announced, transport services in affected areas may experience temporary disruption. Local authorities are expected to issue further advisories if rainfall levels continue to rise. Spain's tourism industry, which contributed nearly €249 billion (around £215 billion) to GDP in 2024, may face short-term losses as outdoor activities and excursions are cancelled.

As Storm Alice continues its passage across the Iberian Peninsula, travellers are urged to remain cautious and adhere to local safety guidance. Though the storm is expected to subside by early next week, its impact will likely be felt across Spain's popular autumn holiday destinations for several days to come.