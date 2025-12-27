King Charles will visit the United States in April 2026, marking the first trip by a reigning British monarch to America in nearly two decades, The Times reported.

Prince William will make a separate visit during the summer months, likely coinciding with the FIFA World Cup taking place across North America between June and July 2026.

The visits arrive as Britain attempts to salvage a £31 billion ($40 billion) technology partnership with President Donald Trump's administration that was suspended last week amid trade disagreements.

Both royal trips will coincide with America's 250th anniversary of independence from Britain, declared on 4 July 1776. The King's journey would be the first by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II toured Virginia, Kentucky, and Washington, DC in 2007 during George W. Bush's presidency.

£31bn Tech Deal Suspended Over Trade Barriers

The planned royal visits come against a backdrop of strained trade negotiations between Britain and the Trump administration.

According to the New York Times, Washington suspended implementation of the Tech Prosperity Deal last week after growing frustrated with Britain's slow progress on removing trade barriers in other sectors,

The technology agreement, signed during Trump's state visit to the UK in September 2025, had seen American tech giants pledge massive investments in Britain. Microsoft committed £22 billion ($28 billion) whilst Google pledged £5 billion ($6.4 billion), with additional billions promised by Nvidia and OpenAI.

The deal was meant to establish an artificial intelligence 'growth zone' in north-east England, which British officials claimed could generate up to £30 billion ($38 billion) and create 5,000 jobs.

A Downing Street spokesman maintained that negotiations remained active.

'We remain in active conversations with US counterparts at all levels of government, and we're confident of securing a deal that will shape the future of millions on both sides of the Atlantic,' the spokesman said during a press briefing.

He acknowledged that 'negotiations of this kind are never straightforward'.

Digital Tax and Food Standards Block Progress

American officials have reportedly grown increasingly impatient with Britain's reluctance to address certain non-tariff barriers.

Two major obstacles have emerged in talks. Britain's digital services tax, which targets revenue from large American technology firms, has drawn fierce opposition from Trump's Silicon Valley backers. The sensitive question of allowing greater market access for US farmers also remains unresolved.

The tech partnership had been billed as 'historic' when unveiled in September, with both nations pledging deeper cooperation on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and civil nuclear energy.

The suspension follows a broader trade framework struck in May 2025, when Britain became the first country to negotiate relief from the 20 per cent tariffs Trump had imposed globally.

First Monarch Visit in Nearly Two Decades

Despite the trade complications, the 2026 royal visits represent significant diplomatic opportunities for both nations.

King Charles's April trip would be particularly notable given his ongoing cancer treatment. Palace aides have expressed confidence that both the King and Queen will be well enough to undertake the journey, according to sources.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's 2007 visit saw her commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement, America's first permanent English colony established in 1607. She attended the Kentucky Derby and held meetings with President Bush at the White House.

Prince William's summer visit would allow him to combine royal duties with his role as Football Association president during the World Cup, which runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Royal Diplomacy as Strategic Asset

British officials are believed to view the Royal Family as a crucial diplomatic tool in managing relations with the unpredictable Trump administration.

The President has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Britain's monarchy. During his first telephone call with Prime Minister Keir Starmer following November's election, Trump spoke warmly about the Royal Family.

Prince William met Trump most recently in Paris on 7 December 2024 at the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony. The two held a 40-minute meeting at the British ambassador's residence, during which Trump shared fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Trump later told the New York Post the encounter was 'really wonderful', adding that William 'looks better in person'.

Trump has made no secret of his fondness for the royals, having met Queen Elizabeth II multiple times during his first presidency.

With Britain now outside the European Union and facing an uncertain global trading environment, Prime Minister Starmer's government appears to be banking heavily on royal diplomacy to help maintain strong ties with Washington.

As both sides work to resolve their trade differences, the King's April visit and Prince William's summer trip may provide crucial diplomatic momentum at a pivotal moment for the transatlantic special relationship.