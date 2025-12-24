The delicate balance of power within the House of Windsor is shifting as King Charles III continues his ongoing health battles. While the monarch remains committed to his duties, the increasing visibility of the Prince and Princess of Wales has reportedly created a unique set of tensions behind palace walls.

A recent report by Us Weekly has shed light on the internal dynamics of the monarchy, suggesting that King Charles is 'not thrilled' with the perception that his son, Prince William, is effectively running the show. Sources close to the palace indicate that the King is protective of his authority and wary of being seen as a lame duck sovereign so soon into his reign.

King Charles Is 'Not Thrilled' With William Running the Show

While the King remains the formal head of state, his ongoing cancer treatment has naturally necessitated a greater reliance on his heir.

This shift in influence has allegedly led to moments of frustration for the 77-year-old monarch, who spent decades waiting for his turn to lead. King Charles waited 70 years to be crowned because he was only 3 years old when his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, ascended to the throne.

'He doesn't feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life,' a source told Us Weekly. 'Now that he's king, everyone is focused on who will come next.'

The report suggests that while Charles appreciates the support, the sight of William and Kate taking the lead on major initiatives is a constant reminder of his own physical limitations.

The Waleses Step Up

The Prince and Princess of Wales have noticeably taken on more royal duties and have become the face of the monarchy amid King Charles' health battle. The royal couple was with King Charles and Queen Camilla during the state banquet on 3 December for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender. On 5 December, the family led the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales have also noticeably exposed their son, Prince George, to royal duties. Prince George joined his mother to the Royal Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance on 8 November. The second heir to the throne also accompanied his father and helped prepare meals for the homeless when they visited the Passage on 16 November, BBC reported.

So, yes, aside from Prince William and Middleton taking on more duties, they are also introducing their eldest son to what his future is.

Prince William No Longer Overwhelmed by Royal Succession

Prince William has known his whole life about his fate in the monarchy. However, he has recently become more outspoken and confident about the role as he finally found his footing.

'With time and age, I think you feel a bit more settled in that side of things. You go, "Actually, I can do that,"' Prince William said on Reluctant Traveler, admitting that his future role no longer bothers him.

In a separate interview, the British heir said that 'it's about finding your own way at the right time' and it seemed that he had finally found his. He also acknowledged that 'duty can weigh you down at a very early age' but understood that 'you have got to develop into a duty role.'

It seems that Prince William is also doing the same for Prince George. As for what royal fans can expect from his leadership, the Prince of Wales said that he wanted to keep the royal family relevant in the decades to come.