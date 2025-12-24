Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their respective fathers has been strained for many years. But the holiday season could be giving the Sussexes a fresh new perspective on forgiveness, as a source claims the couple is considering reconciliation.

The reported change of heart is said to be driven by a desire for their children, Archie and Lilibet, to know their grandfathers, and has been spurred on by recent health crises. King Charles is continuing his battle with cancer, while Thomas Markle recently underwent a leg amputation, making the couple realise that 'time is not endless'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Change of Heart

A source told Closer Online that life has been very difficult for Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ever since they became estranged from their fathers. Even though the couple believes they have a reason to stay distant from King Charles and Thomas Markle, they are now thinking about their own children.

The contact familiar with the matter explained that Prince Harry wants Archie and Lilibet to grow up close to King Charles. He also wants his children to develop a strong bond with their grandfather, especially amid King Charles' ongoing health battle.

'For Harry, the ache is simple – he wants his children to know their grandfather, the King. For Meghan, the longing is more complicated – but very present,' the source said.

Further, the individual close to the family shared that the Duchess has also become more concerned about her dad's health following Thomas' recent leg amputation. The incident made the Suits actress realise that everyone on Earth is on borrowed time.

'She wants him to meet the children, and she knows time is not endless. She's cautious because of the media circus, but she wants a line of communication that's quiet and private. Plans for a gentle phone call – Meghan, Harry, and the children – are being discussed for when he stabilises,' the insider said.

Couple's Parents' Difficult Pasts Revisited

Since Prince Harry and Markle grew up with complicated parental relationships, the insider claimed they do not want Archie and Lilibet to experience the same thing.

Prince Harry's parents divorced when he was still young. One year after King Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, the latter died in a tragic car crash in Paris.

Markle's parents also divorced when she was still a kid. She was very close to her dad, but their relationship became strained before she and Prince Harry tied the knot.

Royal Family's Christmas Plans Do Not Include Harry, Meghan

Meanwhile, the royal family is expected to make a public appearance on Christmas morning. Another insider claimed that Prince Harry and Markle have not been invited to the royal family's gathering. But the Duke of Sussex reportedly wants to return home to be with his father. As for Markle, the source said that the mom of two is still reluctant about returning to the United Kingdom amid safety and security fears for her children.

To ensure that Archie and Lilibet's Christmas will still be fun and memorable, Prince Harry and Markle have reportedly planned something special for them. 'The Sussexes are planning a holiday season built entirely around Archie and Lilibet. But they are also weaving in pieces of Harry's old life – British crackers, festive speeches and a few gentle nods to the traditions he grew up with,' the source said.

After the holidays, the Sussexes will reportedly go on a vacation to somewhere warm, quiet, and peaceful. But there is still no indication that they would return to the United Kingdom anytime soon.