Owners of Ford F-150 trucks may have cause for concern as federal investigators probe a potentially dangerous malfunction that could lead to serious accidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into 1.3 million Ford trucks following reports of unintended gear downshifts that lead to wheels getting stuck. With 138 complaints already filed, regulators are focusing on 2015–2017 F-150 models. The official investigation notice was issued on 21 March.

NHTSA Launches Investigation

Per Barrons, expect a potential one—or two-day delay before seeing the investigation on the NHTSA site. It is worth noting that NHTSA investigations happen before recalls, and the recall notice provides the solution to the problem.

On 24 March, a Ford spokesperson indicated that the company is 'working with NHTSA to support its investigation' and confirmed the issue involves vehicles equipped with six-speed transmissions.

According to a Reuters report, the NHTSA is beginning with a preliminary evaluation of the issue and will then determine if an engineering analysis is necessary before potentially requiring a recall.

Tracking Ford Recall History

The NHTSA database reveals that the 2015 regular cab F-150 has had 13 recalls. To put that in perspective, the 2015 Chevy Silverado has seen 18 recalls. Notably, recalls or investigations rarely cause fluctuations in car company stock prices.

The NHTSA reported 1,073 safety recalls involving over 35 million vehicles in 2024 alone. In most instances, these recalls don't affect company profits. Vehicle manufacturers factor in costs for scheduled warranty repairs. Financial margin problems occur solely if warranty and recall incidents greatly surpass expected levels.

Investors were taken aback by Ford's increased warranty spending, which hurt profit margins. While recall notices could indicate quality problems, Wall Street hasn't made it a common practice to track them. Also, severity matters; some repairs cost far less than others.

The Tesla Effect

The difficulties currently faced by Ford, such as the F-150 investigation and reduced truck sales, create a stark contrast to Tesla's market trajectory, making its stock performance a significant point of interest for investors.

As Tesla became the world's most valuable car manufacturer, recalls became more of a focus for investors, and Tesla's recall actions became more prominent. Since Tesla's recalls frequently stem from software, they often involve numerous vehicles, and they can be addressed with over-the-air updates.

A year ago, Tesla recalled 2.2 million vehicles due to dashboard warning light font sizes being too small. Federal regulators require those fonts to be at least one-eighth of an inch tall, and Tesla's was just one-sixteenth.

It's curious how Tesla ended up with the wrong font size, but the correction was financially minor and didn't spark any widespread consumer dissatisfaction. Due to the frequency of software corrections in today's recalls, the NHTSA has begun to specify 'software update repairs recall' in its announcements.

Ford Stock and Recall Considerations

As trading began on Monday, Ford's stock had dropped roughly 22% last year, lagging behind the S&P 500 by approximately 30 percentage points. Investor worries about tariffs, economic slowdowns, and high dealer inventory have had a bigger impact than recall events.

The NHTSA's preliminary evaluation outcome will determine the next steps for Ford F-150 owners. As the investigation progresses to a potential engineering analysis, those with affected models must stay informed about any potential recall notices. The coming weeks may bring further clarity to this developing situation.