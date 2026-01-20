A foreign national has sparked widespread alarm in the Philippines after posting videos on TikTok in which he claims he intends to spread HIV whilst in the country. The individual, identified as Nikita Chekhov, posted content standing in front of Bonifacio High Street in Manila's central business district, making the declarations that have since been circulated across social media platforms.

The videos have prompted calls from online users for authorities to investigate and for the public to exercise caution. The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of foreign content creators in the Philippines following the recent deportation of Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who was convicted of multiple offences after conducting disruptive stunts whilst livestreaming in Manila.

Online Reaction and Public Health Concerns

Chekhov, who operates under the username misterjakol on TikTok, has drawn significant attention from Filipino social media users after the video went viral. Online discussions have centred on whether the statements constitute a credible public health threat or represent provocative content designed to generate engagement.

Some online commentary suggested the videos may have been posted in retaliation for the Philippine government's treatment of Zdorovetskiy, whilst others characterised the content as clickbait or deliberate provocation. Chekhov's most recent post showed him wearing pink handcuffs, though the context remains unclear.

The response has been complicated by the ongoing stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS in the Philippines. Some observers noted that public reactions reflect persistent misconceptions about transmission and prevention, highlighting broader challenges in public health education.

Under Philippine law, individuals who knowingly transmit HIV or other sexually transmitted infections may face criminal prosecution. The Department of Health has promoted awareness campaigns emphasising that HIV is preventable and manageable with proper medical intervention.

Russian Content Creator Gets Deported

The controversy surrounding Chekhov has unfolded against the backdrop of legal action against Zdorovetskiy, whose conduct whilst filming content in the Philippines resulted in criminal charges and deportation proceedings.

Philippine authorities arrested Zdorovetskiy in April 2025 after he engaged in a series of disruptive acts whilst livestreaming in Bonifacio Global City. The incidents involved harassment of local residents and theft of property.

Courts charged him with unjust vexation, harm and scandal, and theft. He was classified as an 'undesirable foreign national' following the incidents. Local police reported that Zdorovetskiy targeted a security guard and an elderly woman, took items including an electric fan and a tricycle, and verbally harassed a Filipino man wearing a face mask.

Zdorovetskiy was detained for nine months and remained under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration even after posting bail.

Deportation Proceedings

As of 15 January 2026, Zdorovetskiy is set to be deported to Russia after the Taguig Regional Court resolved all cases against him. Philippine Immigration Legal Division Chief Arvin Cesar Santos confirmed that authorities are coordinating with Moscow regarding the deportation.

'The Board of Commissioners has already issued a deportation order against Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. The order states that his deportation is subject to clearances from the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and from the courts where his cases are filed,' said Santos.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that whilst Zdorovetskiy holds a US green card, his deportation will be processed based on his passport of origin rather than his country of residence. Remulla characterised the case as a reminder to foreign nationals that they must abide by local laws whilst in the Philippines.

'We have no ill feelings against Vitaly. He has served his time, he has shown his remorse, and he is now a free man when he goes back to Russia,' said Remulla.

The incidents have prompted broader discussions about content creator accountability and the enforcement of local laws against foreign nationals whose online presence generates revenue through provocative or disruptive behaviour.