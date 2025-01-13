Rory Callum, a 32-year-old blind man with cerebral palsy, tragically died after becoming trapped in his cottage during the devastating California fires. His mother, Shelley Sykes, was forced to leave their Malibu home to seek help. By the time she returned with the fire department, the cottage had burned to the ground.

Callum, a British-born Australian, had appeared on Kiddy Kapers as a child and was well-known for his activism and public speaking, which began when he was just eight years old.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

Shelley Sykes explained that she was unable to extinguish the embers on the cottage's roof using a hose because Las Virgenes Municipal Water had shut off the water supply. Compounding the situation, Sykes had a broken arm and was physically incapable of lifting her 6'5" son to safety.

According to Sykes, Rory urged her to leave him behind to seek help. Refusing to abandon him, she attempted to call 911 for assistance, only to find the phone lines down due to the wildfires. Desperate, Sykes drove to the local fire station to request help evacuating Rory. However, she was informed that the fire crew had no water.

By the time the fire department accompanied Sykes back to her home, Rory had succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Public Outrage After Rory's Death

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum… pic.twitter.com/X77xyk83gx — Shelley Sykes (@shelleysykes) January 9, 2025

Sykes announced Rory's passing on X (formerly Twitter), paying tribute to his resilience and lifelong dedication to advocating for social change. She shared memories of his love for technology and his dreams of travelling, alongside expressing her anger at the lack of resources provided to the fire department during this catastrophic event.

In response, Las Virgenes Municipal Water disputed Sykes' claims, asserting that water remained available to her property and the surrounding neighbourhood throughout the crisis.

Further Tragedies in the Disabled Community

The disabled community has suffered additional heartbreaking losses during the California wildfires. Anthony Mitchell, an amputee reliant on a wheelchair, and his son Justin, who also had cerebral palsy, died in Altadena as the fire engulfed their home.

Anthony had told his daughter, Hajime White, that he and Justin would wait for an ambulance to evacuate them. Tragically, emergency services did not arrive in time. Both were later found deceased, with Anthony discovered near Justin's bed, suggesting he died trying to save his son.

As of Monday, 13 January, the wildfire death toll has risen to 24. Over 105,000 individuals have been issued mandatory evacuation orders, with a further 87,000 given evacuation warnings.

The Vulnerability of Disabled Communities in Disasters

Natural disasters disproportionately affect disabled and elderly individuals, who face significant challenges in accessing evacuation routes and safety measures. The deaths of Rory, Anthony, and Justin underscore the systemic failures of authorities to prioritise the safety of vulnerable populations.

As the climate crisis intensifies, it is imperative that governments and emergency response teams implement robust measures to protect those most at risk. Without meaningful change, tragedies like these will continue to claim lives unnecessarily.