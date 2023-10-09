A former doctor who secretly filmed a patient while she was undressed during treatment has been ordered by a UK court to pay more than £50,000 in damages to the woman.

The man, identified as Hossam Metwally, was sent to jail in 2021 for 14 and a half years for endangering his partner's life by injecting her with drugs. He also admitted to filming two of his patients without their knowledge in a state of undress. He admitted to these unrelated counts of voyeurism before the sentencing.

One of the female patients, whose identity has not been revealed, brought a High Court claim against him. On Friday, the court ordered him to pay his victim £51,092, per a BBC report.

"The claimant was owed an obligation of trust. The defendant breached that obligation of trust by repeatedly, covertly videoing the claimant while she was getting undressed, taking images of her naked from the waist upwards, and while she was being treated," said Justice Steyn.

"He obtained, retained, and edited the footage for his own sexual gratification, continuing to do so years after the appointments," she added.

Metwally, an NHS anaesthetist and chronic pain specialist who worked at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, north-east Lincolnshire, was arrested after his girlfriend Kelly Wilson, 34, fell into a coma on July 4, 2019.

The 61-year-old had convinced Wilson that she was possessed by supernatural spirits and brought her to the brink of death by injecting her with drugs during a series of bogus exorcism ceremonies at their Grimsby home.

During the eight-week trial, Metwally said that he believed there were a number of supernatural entities or jinns (shape-shifting spirits) "hiding" inside his partner, which he removed by reciting verses of the Koran and placing holy water and oils on her skin.

The court was told that the former health professional had performed more than 250 such rituals over a four-year period starting in 2016, and excerpts from 200 recordings that he made of the ceremony were shown to the jury.

In the clips, Metwally could be heard chanting as part of a "dangerous perversion" of the Islamic Ruqya ritual while he administered fluids, including sedatives, through a cannula to his girlfriend as she lay motionless on a bed.

Eventually, one of the rituals sent her on the brink of a cardiac arrest, after which she was taken to the hospital with multiple organ failures. The father-of-four was found guilty of eight charges, including administering a noxious substance and a count of fraud.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism, which involved him using a hidden camera to film female patients getting changed at the private pain clinic that he ran from his home.