Londoners witnessed a gruesome crime scene when a teenage girl was attacked by a boy on her way to school on Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death during rush hour. The Met Police arrested a 17-year-old boy who knew the victim on suspicion of the murder.

According to the locals, the boy knifed the 15-year-old after an argument. Eyewitnesses say he was trying to give her flowers as she was getting on to her private school bus to South London.

The girl was a student of John Whitgift School in Croydon and was attacked less than a mile from the school.

According to the locals, some schoolchildren were getting off the Route 60 bus at the Whitgift Centre when the victim and the suspect argued. They were both in school uniforms.

An eyewitness said the girl said she didn't want to go out with the boy when he gave her the flowers. Reports suggest that a passenger and the bus driver tried their best to save the girl but she died at 9:21 am.

Images shared on social media showed ambulances and police cars arriving at the crime scene in Croydon.

Speaking about the murder and the arrest, the Chief Superintendent of Metropolitan Police Andy Brittain said: that the officers are providing every support to the victim's family.

Our immediate thoughts are with the victim's family who are facing this tragedy, said the concerned Superintendent of Police.

Andy Brittain assured the media that he is in touch with the local community and monitoring the situation. The locality is concerned about the tragic incident and he is updating them with fresh developments throughout the day.

The Met Police revealed the actions taken so far. At around 8:30 a.m. local time, emergency services were summoned to the crime scene at Wellesley Road in Croydon. Despite rushing in land and air ambulances the girl couldn't be saved as she was declared dead 50 mins later.

Within an hour and a half of the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police arrested the teenage suspect in connection with the girl's death.

Metropolitan Police asks for more information on the teenage suspect

Superintendent Brittain stressed the efficiency of the officers who rushed to the scene immediately and provided first aid and paramedical support.

The information provided by the local people helped the officers to track down the teenage suspect. The Metropolitan Police officers across various departments worked along with the British Transport Police to nab the suspect.

Brittain confirmed that the arrest was made around 9:45 am in Croydon and the Met Police thinks that the victim might have known the suspect.

Thanking the residents of Croydon for cooperating with the investigation, Brittain said that the crime scene will be in place for some time at the location of the girl's stabbing.

London Ambulance Service informed the press that three ambulance crew were rushed to the scene for support. An advanced paramedic in a car, an incident response office and an air ambulance were also summoned.

At present, the police have created a white tent within a police cordon outside the Whitgift Centre where the incident happened. Inside the police cordon a Route 60 red double-decker bus can be seen along with three police cars and some police officers.

However, the bus isn't associated with the girl's stabbing.

According to Transport for London, bus routes 60, 407 and 455 are diverted from their designated route because of a "police incident".

Reacting on the matter, London Mayor, Sadiq Khan said that he is heartbroken at the news of the stabbing of a 15-year-old school girl in Croydon.

Sadiq Khan further said that his thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and friends, and the entire community.

The Mayor confirmed that the Metropolitan Police had nabbed the suspect in this incident. He further assured that he is monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Met Commissioner.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked everyone to come forward and help the police with the necessary information. Khan vowed to end knife crimes in London as he asked people to dial 101 or Crimestoppers to help the police in the investigation.

People are advised to contact 101 with quote reference CAD 1601/27Sep to share information regarding the incident. One can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online to anonymously report about the stabbing.