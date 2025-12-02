Apple has announced a major shake-up within its artificial intelligence leadership, marking one of the most significant organisational overhauls the company has seen in years.

The move comes as the tech giant accelerates its push in the global AI race, aiming to deliver more advanced, personalised and privacy-focused intelligence across its devices.

With the stakes higher than ever, Apple is positioning itself for an ambitious next chapter, beginning with a high-profile executive departure.

At the centre of this change is John Giannandrea, senior vice president for Machine Learning and AI Strategy. Giannandrea, who has been a key architect of Apple's modern AI strategy since joining the company in 2018, will step back from his role, transitioning into an advisory position before retiring in spring 2026.

Tech Veteran John Giannandrea Steps Down After Seven Influential Years

Giannandrea joined Apple with an impressive résumé after previously leading major AI and search initiatives at Google. He was tasked with strengthening Apple's AI capabilities during a period of intensifying competition and heightened consumer expectations.

Under his leadership, Apple's AI organisation expanded into a central pillar of the company's technological development. His teams oversaw Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge systems, Machine Learning Research, and the AI Infrastructure that supports millions of devices worldwide. These efforts powered major advances across Siri, on-device intelligence, and the expanding Apple Intelligence platform.

As part of the transition tied to Giannandrea's retirement, segments of his organisation will be redistributed under senior executives Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue, aligning AI operations more closely with Apple's manufacturing, logistics and services divisions.

Microsoft's Amar Subramanya Joins to Lead the Next Phase of AI Innovation

To strengthen its leadership bench, Apple has appointed Amar Subramanya as its new vice president of AI. Subramanya brings a wealth of experience, most recently serving as corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft. Prior to that, he spent 16 years at Google, where he led engineering for their Gemini Assistant.

Known for his deep expertise in both research and product integration, Subramanya is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Apple's next generation of intelligent experiences. Reporting directly to senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi, he will oversee Apple Foundation Models, machine learning research, and AI safety and evaluation — all critical pillars of Apple's future strategy.

Tim Cook Praises Outgoing Leader and Welcomes New Talent

Reacting to the leadership changes, Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Giannandrea's impact on the company. He credited him with building a world-class AI organisation and helping guide the company toward major breakthroughs. 'We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users,' Cook said.

Cook also welcomed Subramanya to Apple's leadership ranks, noting that his 'extraordinary AI expertise' will strengthen the company's next wave of innovation. He emphasised that Craig Federighi — who has been central to Apple's work on bringing a more personalised Siri to users next year — will play an expanded role in the company's AI future.

Apple describes this transition as an 'exciting new chapter' — one that signals its determination to define the future of AI for users around the world.