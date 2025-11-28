Netflix's streaming platform experienced a brief outage on 26 November 2025, coinciding with the highly anticipated premiere of Stranger Things Season 5. Subscribers reported error messages such as 'Something went wrong', especially on television devices.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, the outage lasted approximately three minutes, with some users experiencing intermittent issues for a short period before the service was fully restored. This disruption occurred during peak viewing hours, causing frustration among fans eager to catch the new season.

Despite Netflix's recent efforts to enhance streaming capacity, the outage highlights ongoing challenges in managing surges in demand during major releases. The platform had announced a 30% increase in bandwidth to accommodate the expected influx of viewers, yet this was insufficient to prevent the brief crash.

This isn't the first time Netflix has experienced technical issues during a Stranger Things launch. A similar outage happened in July 2022 during the finale of Season 4. The recurring problem underscores the pressure streaming services face when handling the enormous popularity of flagship series.

High Stakes and Financial Investment

The final season of Stranger Things involves one of the highest production budgets ever for a TV series, estimated between £302 million ($400 million) and £362 million ($480 million). This substantial investment reflects Netflix's commitment to the show as a key pillar of its original programming strategy.

The series generates significant revenue through merchandise, licensing, and brand collaborations, making its success vital for Netflix's broader commercial ecosystem. Any technical failures or reputational issues could threaten these revenue streams, especially at a time when streaming platforms increasingly compete for audience attention.

Backlash and Political Controversy Resurface

Amid the technical disruption, controversy surrounding cast member Noah Schnapp has resurfaced, adding additional strain to the show's launch. In November 2023, Schnapp faced criticism after a video circulated showing him with others holding stickers reading 'Zionism is Sexy' and 'Hamas is ISIS'.

This incident reignited protests and organised boycott campaigns on social media, days before the Season 5 premiere. Social Blade data indicates Schnapp lost over 490,000 Instagram followers and more than 11,000 followers on X shortly after the controversy broke.

Schnapp responded in January 2024 with a TikTok video, stating his views had been 'misconstrued' and expressing hope for peace for all innocent people affected by conflict. Nevertheless, the controversy has continued to divide fans and activists, with some calling for boycotts of Stranger Things 5 due to Schnapp's political stance.

Impact on Netflix's Brand and Subscriber Confidence

Stranger Things remains a vital asset for Netflix, not only for its subscription revenue but also for its merchandising, licensing, and brand collaborations. The series' success depends on maintaining positive audience sentiment and high engagement levels.

However, the combination of a technical outage during the premiere and the resurfaced controversy surrounding Schnapp has shifted the narrative from celebration of the show's creative achievement to concerns over Netflix's operational reliability and ethical stance.

Netflix launched Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) on 26 November 2025 at 5pm PT. The remaining episodes will follow: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-7) on 25 December, and the season finale (Episode 8) on 31 December — both at 5pm PT. The company aims to create cultural moments around these releases to justify its premium subscription model.