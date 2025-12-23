Former Prince Andrew has been forced to surrender his gun licence following a police visit to Royal Lodge, marking yet another damaging moment in a year defined by loss of status for the disgraced former royal. The 65-year-old, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, agreed to give up his firearms certificate after specialist Metropolitan Police officers attended his Windsor home last month.

Though he was once a regular presence at royal shooting weekends, Andrew is now only permitted to use or transport shotguns under strict supervision, a development described by close sources as a serious blow. The former prince, believed to own shotguns and rifles made by James Purdey & Sons, did not speak directly to officers when they arrived at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire, instead sending a member of staff to deal with the visit.

After discussions with firearms licensing officers, Andrew agreed to voluntarily surrender his licence. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that on Wednesday 19 November, officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his 60s surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate, adding that the certificate was handed over and no further comment would be made.

Why The Licence Was Reviewed

Gun licences in the UK are reviewed regularly, and police are permitted to act if there is a change in circumstances or concerns relating to public safety. Sources said the Met Police, which handles royal and diplomatic protection, carried out a review and dealt with Andrew through his valet rather than directly. It is believed that officers did not seize firearms from the property but instead placed new conditions on how weapons are stored and who may access them.

As a result, Andrew is no longer allowed to use firearms on his own nor is he allowed to transport them without supervision. A source said he will remain under strict oversight and described the restrictions as a real blow to someone who has long enjoyed shooting. Another source added that Andrew's expected move from Royal Lodge was also a factor, as licence holders must inform authorities how firearms will be secured at any new address.

Police Outcome and Allegations

The Metropolitan Police said a week ago that it would take no further action after finding no additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct. However, the force stated it remained committed to assessing any new information linked to the allegations. Andrew has never been arrested and has no convictions, though sources said he was subjected to what was described as a thorough grilling by officers.

Andrew's absence from recent royal shooting weekends has not gone unnoticed. He previously hosted events at Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral, but has not been seen since October, when King Charles removed his prince title and announced he would leave the 30-room Royal Lodge.

He is now expected to move to Marsh Farm, roughly seven miles west of Sandringham. Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, who lives in a separate wing of Royal Lodge, has reportedly been meeting him at mealtimes to discuss their uncertain futures.

Lately, police forces across the UK have been facing calls for stricter checks on firearms holders. New guidance introduced this summer increased the use of references, honesty tests, social media checks and medical information, alongside higher fees. A new firearms certificate costs £198 (approximately $250), while a shotgun certificate costs £194 (approximately $245), underscoring the tighter controls now shaping Andrew's restricted access to guns.