Princess Beatrice is expected to spend Christmas far from the UK this year, amid claims she is deliberately avoiding a festive season overshadowed by renewed scrutiny of her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to reports, the 37-year-old princess has opted for a skiing holiday overseas with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their children and close friends, rather than attending traditional royal gatherings.

Sources suggest the decision was not taken lightly. Beatrice is said to feel caught between loyalty to King Charles and the difficult reality surrounding her parents, with one friend describing her as 'torn' by the competing pulls on her allegiance.

Turning Down Sandringham

Beatrice had reportedly received an invitation to join the King and senior royals for Christmas at Sandringham, but is said to have declined in order to 'avoid embarrassment.' She was also believed to have been invited to what may be her parents' final Christmas at Royal Lodge before they are expected to vacate the property in 2026.

Friends claim the princess was anxious not to appear as though she was publicly choosing sides by attending one gathering over another.

Instead, by heading abroad, she could sidestep both situations without drawing further attention to the rift surrounding her family.

Distance From Both Parents

The ski trip is also understood to put physical distance between Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Reports indicate she is keen to avoid being closely associated with either parent this Christmas, particularly as fresh attention has been drawn to both of them following recent developments linked to the Epstein scandal.

The timing is notable. A new tranche of images released by the US Department of Justice has once again placed Andrew under an uncomfortable spotlight.

Among the photographs circulating is one showing Andrew reclining across the laps of several women inside the saloon room at Sandringham, with Ghislaine Maxwell visible in the background.

While the image lacks context, its release has reignited questions about Andrew's judgment and associations.

A Festive Season Marked by Absence

This year's Christmas already looks markedly different for Andrew. He was not invited to the King's pre-Christmas gathering for the wider family and has been seen spending time alone in Windsor.

Royal watchers have also noted the absence of festive decorations at Royal Lodge, a first since Andrew moved there two decades ago.

Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, did attend the Royal Family's early Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace earlier this week, notably without their parents. Eugenie, 35, is also reported to be weighing up how to navigate the holiday period, with similar concerns about optics and loyalty.

Furthermore, Andrew's position has grown more precarious in recent months. He was stripped of his remaining royal titles earlier this year following revelations that contradicted his past claims about cutting off contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

The resurfacing of photographs from Epstein-linked properties has compounded the sense of embarrassment for the wider family, despite no new allegations being made.

For Beatrice, who has worked quietly to carve out a life away from royal controversy, the renewed attention is said to be deeply uncomfortable, and that precisely explains her choice to distance herself from the situation that may lead to embarrassment for her.