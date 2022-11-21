British teenager Adil Khan from Bradford, West Yorkshire, was reportedly murdered while on holiday with his mum in Pakistan. The details of his death are still not formally known, but reports stated that police made two arrests.

Adil grew up in a predominantly Asian Manningham area. In 2019, he was at the centre of a missing person inquiry in Pakistan but was reported to be found safe and well. Janaza Announcements wrote about his untimely demise at 11:59 pm on Saturday, November 19, through their social media account.

The post was, "A 14-year-old boy has been murdered in Pakistan while on holiday. Adil Khan, age 14, has sadly passed away." Khan was killed while visiting his relatives.

Mirror reports that news of his shocking death at such an early age prompted many to express their grief on social media. Shabana Hussain said: "May Allah swt grant him the highest ranks in Jannatul firdous and give immense strength and sabr to the family during this devastating and difficult time."

"Can't believe I find myself commenting on a poor child's janaza announcement....again!!! These children haven't had the chance to live yet and they've been taken away. What on earth could he have done so wrong to be 'murdered'? heartbreaking news...yet again! RIP young man. Condolences and prayers to the family and friends," commented Sarah Etienne.

Maria Khan added, "My deepest condolences to all the family an innocent child's been taken away from his family especially from his mother.Allah Swt give him a highest place in Janant and sabur to his family and friends and severe punishment to who ever is responsible for this cruel and awful thing to do."

"Being a mother myself.. I can't believe I'm actually reading this it's so tragic. May Allah swt give sabar to the parents and this angel Janaat Ameen," added Bee Khan.