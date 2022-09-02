Kanye West has once again taken to social media to air out his frustrations regarding the Kardashian family. The American rapper wrote a post on Instagram accusing Kris Jenner of "making" Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian "do" Playboy and the entire porn industry of causing the "destruction" of his family.

Ye reportedly posted this on his own social media account alongside a photo of Victoria Villarroel, a friend of Kylie, "Don't let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] do, Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

Villarroel posted the picture on her Instagram Story to promote a new partnership, while the "Black Skinhead" singer took a screenshot of the story and shared the video on his own social media, now with his commentary about what he perceives to be the dangers of NSFW content.

The rapper also shared other screenshots of text messages on his Instagram, including those involving an unidentified recipient, where he discussed where his children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, would go to school.

West said, "You don't have so so [sic] over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come [to] get me, I'm here."

The songwriter also wrote, "I know girls who sell p—y that don't agree with how my daughters are displayed."

West is remembered to have also recently publicized his issues with the Kardashian in February when he condemned his ex-wife for letting their daughter North use TikTok. Kim presented a jaded response to his "constant attacks" and said she wants only "what is best for our children."

Kim wrote her response via Instagram story and said, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."