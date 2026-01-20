A fugitive Syrian hotel migrant accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after giving her cannabis is facing imminent extradition after a UK court rejected his human rights appeal, clearing the way for him to be sent back to Germany to serve his sentence.

Azizadeen Alsheikh Suliman, 31, was ordered to be extradited following a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, after a judge ruled that none of the arguments put forward on his behalf were sufficient to block his return. He has been given seven days to lodge a final appeal while remaining in custody.

Conviction in Germany Over Assault of a Minor

Suliman was convicted in Germany in 2022 after sexually assaulting a 15 year old girl in the city of Osnabrück. As cited by The Daily Mail, German court documents state that the incident occurred after an alcohol-fuelled night out, during which Suliman encountered the teenager, exchanged social media details and gave her around half a gram of cannabis.

The court heard that Suliman attempted to kiss the girl, touched her against her will and tried to pull down her trousers. Despite her efforts to resist, he was accused of indecently touching her and exposing himself. The teenager later reported the incident to her mother, and Suliman was traced using his Instagram account.

He was also convicted of supplying drugs to a minor and received a suspended prison sentence, along with a financial order imposed by the German courts.

Flight From Germany and Arrival in the UK

After becoming unemployed, Suliman stopped complying with the financial order, triggering the reactivation of his suspended sentence and the prospect of imprisonment. Instead, he fled Germany and travelled to the UK by boat, where he claimed asylum.

The court heard that he used a different spelling of his name when he arrived in Britain. He was later placed in taxpayer-funded hotel accommodation in Hale, Greater Manchester, a decision that drew criticism from local politicians and residents once his background became known.

Arrest Under European Arrest Warrant

Suliman was identified as a fugitive in October 2025 and arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

During extradition proceedings, Suliman argued that sending him back to Germany would breach his Article 8 right to family life under the European Convention on Human Rights. He also claimed that a long-running tribal feud originating in Syria put his life at risk, alleging that rival families who had settled in Germany were seeking revenge.

Judge Rejects Human Rights Appeal

The court rejected those arguments, with the judge finding that the evidence presented did not support claims of a genuine risk to his life. The court also heard that if extradited, Suliman would still be able to live with his wife and child in Germany while his case progressed.

Prosecutors for the German authorities warned that the UK risked becoming a safe haven for offenders seeking to evade justice abroad, particularly in serious cases involving sexual assault and minors.

Home Office Response and Wider Context

A spokesperson for the Home Office said the government would not allow foreign criminals to exploit the UK's legal system, adding that reforms were under way to speed up deportations and limit repeated appeals.

The case has reignited debate over background checks on asylum seekers and the use of hotels to house migrants, particularly where individuals later turn out to have convictions for serious crimes overseas.