A Texas man is facing a murder charge after prosecutors say he fatally shot an Amazon delivery driver on Christmas Day, believing the victim was his daughter's boyfriend in what authorities describe as a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Jonathan Ross Mata, 39, is accused of killing Desmond Butler, 25, during a confrontation at a gas station in Bellaire at around 1:00 a.m.. Investigators say Mata and Butler did not know each other and that the shooting stemmed from a misunderstanding following a phone call from Mata's daughter.

Surveillance Footage Shows Chaotic Moments Before Shooting

The Houston Police Department released surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the shooting. Butler was driving a grey Honda Pilot through the gas station when he passed Mata's black GMC Acadia parked at the pumps.

HPD is searching for two suspects, a Hispanic male and female in a GMC Acadia, wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at 6609 W. Sam Houston Parkway South on Dec. 25.



Tips: HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU



More info: https://t.co/qrMwfytAmN pic.twitter.com/ebZx3WWMZJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 7, 2026

As Butler drove past, Mata's wife exited the SUV and chased after the Honda, attempting to open the passenger door. Police say the couple believed their daughter was inside the vehicle.

Moments later, Mata got out of the Acadia and fired two shots at Butler's car, according to investigators.

Victim Crashes While Trying to Escape

After the shots were fired, Butler attempted to drive away but crashed into a nearby pole. Mata and his wife then left the scene, police said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded and transported Butler to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Authorities have confirmed that Butler was not armed and had no connection to Mata or his family.

Call From Daughter Triggered Deadly Mistake

According to court documents, Mata and his wife went to the gas station after receiving a call from their daughter, who claimed she had been assaulted by her boyfriend and believed she had been dropped off there.

There was a woman seated in the passenger seat of Butler's vehicle, which investigators say led the couple to believe it was their daughter. Police later established that the passenger was not related to Mata and that the daughter was not in Butler's car.

Passenger Describes Encounter After the Crash

Court filings cited by KHOU 11 state that Butler's female passenger testified about what happened after the crash.

She told investigators that Mata approached the Honda, opened the door, looked inside and said he was searching for his 'kidnapped' daughter. The passenger said Mata apologised and told her he would call the police.

Prosecutors say Mata later admitted he fired the shots to stop the vehicle but claimed he did not realise he had struck Butler. He also told investigators he did not call 911 because he was 'scared'.

Arrest, Charges and Bond

Mata turned himself in to authorities several days after the shooting. He was booked into Harris County Jail on a murder charge and later released on a $50,000 bond (approximately £37,000).

Court records show the case remains under active investigation as prosecutors review surveillance footage, witness statements and forensic evidence.

Family Mourns Amazon Driver

Butler's family has spoken publicly about his death, describing the 25-year-old as a 'light of joy'. He had moved from Georgia to Houston in 2023 to work for Amazon and had recently been promoted to a managerial role.

'We're keeping each other tight and close and keeping his memories alive,' his sister Destiny told local media.

The case has drawn attention to concerns around vigilantism, mistaken identity and gun violence as the legal process continues in Texas courts.