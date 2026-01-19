D4vd has been at the centre of internet speculation following the discovery of Celeste Rivas' remains. The 15-year-old was found in the trunk of the singer's Tesla at a Los Angeles impound lot on 8 September 2025, after staff reported a foul odour coming from the vehicle. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not publicly commented on the incident.

It was later confirmed that the Tesla had been registered under the name of the 'Romantic Homicide' singer, and in November 2025, he was identified as a suspect in Rivas' death. While he has not been arrested or formally charged, a possible indictment has been speculated for the singer.

Now, with no updates since the discovery four months ago, internet sleuths are doing their own digging. Most recently, D4vd has allegedly created a private Discord server for his supporters, claiming his innocence, leaving netizens to wonder if it's really him.

D4vd Allegedly Created a Discord Server

TikTok content creator Matt Thibodeau (mattthibodeau), whose content mainly focuses on cases, murder, and even missing persons has recently discovered a Discord server.

Matt found that on 8 January 2026, at 7:32am, a small Discord server was created, reportedly consisting of around 20 people.

@mattthibodeau UPDATE: I just found out that the person claiming to be D4vd is not actually him. It’s a random trying to divert attention and stir up chaos. LAPD has all of their information and can choose to pursue charges if they see fit, as impersonating someone, especially during an open investigation is a crime (sometimes a federal one). Fans of D4vd, believe that they have been communicating with him in a new, private discord. Could this actually him? Take a listen and let me know your thoughts! ♬ original sound - Matt Thibodeau

The members appear to be fans of D4vd — people who still enjoy his music, believe in his innocence, and feel he did nothing wrong.

The creator said that he has no idea if it is really the singer, but these fans are under the impression that D4vd himself is on the server, communicating directly with them.

Matt read the chats on the server where allegedly D4vd said 'hi' at 11:42pm on 7 January 2026. Fans continued to interact with the account, with one saying, 'I love you, king. You're so innocent,' to which the account claimed to be the singer responded with 'I am.'

One fan remarked, 'I've been saying someone is trying to ruin D4vd's career. You wouldn't harm a fly,' and the account replied, 'Probably my manager.'

This exchange has led some observers to suggest that someone might be attempting to shift focus or subtly influence public perception — whether it's D4vd himself, someone close to him, or a troll trying to manipulate his fanbase remains unknown.

Meanwhile, another fan, asked the account: 'D4vd, if you have one last message for your fans, what would it be?'

The response read: 'I love you. Thank you, Amigo and Amigas, for the greatest four years of my life. Thank you for bringing me to where I am today, and only God knows my direction and my innocence. Amen.'

Matt Thibodeau Looks Into D4vd's Messages

Matt has analyzed the way D4vd types his messages and posts, noting that the singer typically starts his sentences with lowercase letters.

In the Discord messages, while this pattern mostly remains consistent, there are occasional uppercase letters — a subtle detail that neither confirms nor disproves the authenticity of the account but has caught the attention of fans and analysts.

Speaking about the making of the video, Matt said that the identity of the person behind the account remains uncertain — whether it's D4vd or not — and fans and online observers continue to speculate while hoping for progress in the ongoing investigation.

However, the content creator has since updated the caption of his video, claiming that the account was fake.

Matt wrote: 'UPDATE: I just found out that the person claiming to be D4vd is not actually him. It's a random trying to divert attention and stir up chaos. LAPD has all of their information and can choose to pursue charges if they see fit, as impersonating someone, especially during an open investigation, is a crime (sometimes a federal one).'

Authorities Have Yet to Comment

Meanwhile, the LAPD, D4vd's team, and private investigator Steve Fischer have yet to release any updates regarding the case of Celeste Rivas.

The discovery of a fraudulent Discord server highlights the volatile nature of an investigation played out in the court of public opinion.

While internet sleuths continue to hunt for clues, the debunked messages serve as a stark reminder of the misinformation surrounding this high-profile case.

For now, the focus remains on the Los Angeles authorities as they work to provide the answers and justice that the Rivas family has been seeking for months.