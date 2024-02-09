Windows 11 users, rejoice! Microsoft has announced a game-changing upgrade for their AI assistant, Copilot: a full-screen mode. This could revolutionise how we interact with our desktops, enabling deeper immersion and more intuitive user interaction.

It is worth noting that though Windows Copilot and Copilot Edge are the same, the latter offers some additional features, such as the ability to expand the chat window. This previously exclusive capability is now making its way to Windows Copilot.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Windows CVP Shilpa Ranganathan announced Windows Copilot can now be launched in an expanded window. The new resize feature allows you to drag the Copilot window to expand it further left.

We heard you! #Windows Copilot now launches in an expanded window to give you more space to chat.

You can resize it and easily switch back to a thinner side-by-side window too! Keep your feedback coming... pic.twitter.com/Pv5oJh9YTo — Shilpa Ranganathan (@ShilpaRan) February 6, 2024

Windows Latest's Abhishek Mishra noted difficulty dragging the Copilot window to the full screen, suggesting a potential limitation. However, this could be due to a bug, configuration issue, or feature specific to his setup.

Moreover, Mishra highlighted a handy feature: a dedicated button lets you dock Copilot beside any open window, splitting the screen in half. You can switch back to Copilot's overlay mode by clicking it again.

While commenting on her post on X, a user asked whether the Copilot windows take up the entire space of the PC screen. Ranganathan replied to that question saying, "Good feedback. We are also working on this!"

Good feedback. We are also working on this! — Shilpa Ranganathan (@ShilpaRan) February 7, 2024

Even though Copilot runs inside a web browser and shares space with Edge, making it full-screen shouldn't be an issue. If you can't resize it to fill the whole screen, you can try updating your Microsoft Edge to the latest version.

How Microsoft Copilot is transforming

After announcing Copilot on February 7, 2023, Microsoft has been making consistent improvements and actively promoting it to gain traction among users. For instance, an earlier report suggests Copilot is on the verge of getting its own iteration of Google's Circle to Search feature, dubbed Circle to Copilot.

Aside from this, the Redmond-based tech giant recently enabled Copilot Pro in the Edge browser for iOS and Android users. In a blog post, Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft announced Copilot's integration with the Superbowl event.

"We have introduced a cleaner, sleeker look and feel for answers and a fun new carousel of suggested prompts to showcase the power of Copilot," the top executive wrote.

According to the software giant, its AI assistant witnessed more than 5 billion chats and 5 billion image creations in 2023. This year, the company plans to improve heavily in this area.