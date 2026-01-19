Public outrage has erupted in Minnesota after an 18-year-old daycare worker allegedly confessed to suffocating two infants in her care, telling investigators she did it because 'she wanted attention'. One baby survived the alleged attacks, while 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust died just days before his first birthday, according to police.

Authorities say Theah Loudemia Russell was arrested following a three-month investigation into multiple incidents at Rocking Horse Ranch, a childcare facility in Savage. Russell had been employed at the centre for only three weeks at the time of the alleged crimes.

Alleged Suffocation of Four-Month-Old Infant

Police say the first reported incident occurred on September 19, when a four-month-old baby was found with blood and foam under her nose and mouth while in Russell's care.

According to documents obtained by KTSP, Russell told investigators the infant began vomiting and turned 'white purple' while she was burping her.

The child survived that incident but was allegedly suffocated again the following Monday. Authorities say the infant was found unresponsive and not breathing, with blood again visible around her nose and mouth.

Russell reportedly claimed the baby had fallen asleep on her stomach before beginning to cry, after which 'nothing was coming out'. The infant ultimately survived both alleged attacks.

Death of Harvey Muklebust

The third and fatal incident involved Harvey Muklebust, who was 11 months old. Police say Russell told investigators the child had been given melatonin by his parents to help him sleep due to constipation, a claim cited in court documents.

After putting Harvey down for a nap, Russell allegedly asked another employee to check on him, saying she had heard him cry. That worker reportedly found the child unresponsive, with a blood-like substance pooled on his mattress, according to KTSP.

Court records obtained by KARE 11 state that when officers arrived at the daycare, Russell was carrying Harvey in her arms. He was described as 'blue' and was rushed to hospital, where he later died. The daycare was shut down immediately following his death.

SAY HIS NAME: Harvey Mucklebust (1)



MN daycare worker Loudemia Russell was just arrested for kiIIing Harvey & trying to strangIe another infant. pic.twitter.com/Attqphsbsv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2026

Police Say Suspect Confessed

Speaking at a press conference, Brady Juell said Russell admitted to the crimes and provided details of how they were carried out.

'I want to be perfectly clear, however, Theah Russell has confessed to the attempted murder of our first victim on two occasions and to the murder of Harvey Muklebust,' Juell said.

Police said Russell was the last person to have contact with each of the affected children, describing her as the 'common denominator' in all three incidents.

Investigation and Background

Juell said Russell's behaviour at the scene raised immediate suspicion, prompting investigators to focus on her early in the case. Law enforcement conducted an extensive background review that included interviews with friends, family members and previous employers.

According to police, the review revealed a documented history of attention-seeking behaviour. Investigators also allege Russell had previously started fires at a church camp and exhibited erratic behaviour towards other children, details they say formed part of their assessment.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Russell is facing multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. She is scheduled to appear in court on 4 February. No plea has been entered at this stage.

A GoFundMe launched to help cover funeral expenses describes Harvey Muklebust as 'pure happiness and sunshine from the moment he was born', adding that he could 'light up an entire room with his contagious smile'.