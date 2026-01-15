Nearly 30 dogs were found dead inside plastic bags at a residential property in rural Alabama, leading to the arrest of three residents who now face more than 100 criminal charges in what authorities describe as an extreme animal cruelty case.

The discovery was made on Monday after a concerned neighbour contacted law enforcement about conditions at a home in the Beauregard community. When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of 29 dogs sealed inside plastic bags and piled in the backyard, along with dozens of other animals still alive but suffering from severe neglect.

Neighbour's Call Leads to Shocking Discovery

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, officers rushed to the property after receiving a welfare report from a nearby resident. Investigators said the scene quickly escalated from a routine check into a large-scale animal cruelty investigation.

Authorities confirmed that the dogs had been discarded in plastic bags and left outside the home, prompting an immediate response from animal control and veterinary services.

Dogs Found Dead and Others Severely Malnourished

In addition to the deceased animals, deputies recovered 24 dogs that were still alive but described as 'emaciated'. Officials said the surviving dogs showed clear signs of prolonged neglect and malnutrition.

Animal welfare teams removed the dogs from the property and arranged emergency care. The animals were later transferred to local facilities for treatment, assessment and rehabilitation.

Three Residents Arrested and Jailed

Three people who lived at the address were taken into custody. They were identified as Curtis Dewayne Haralson, 63, Patricia Ann Sims, 54, and Tiffany Ann Sims, 27. Authorities have not publicly clarified the relationship between the suspects.

All three were transported to the Lee County Jail as investigators continued to process evidence from the scene.

111 Criminal Charges Filed

Sheriff Jay Jones said the suspects collectively face 111 criminal charges. These include eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty, which are classified as felonies, and 29 counts of failure to bury livestock, which are misdemeanours.

Bond has been set at $48,700 (£36,259) for each defendant. Court records show the charges are pending and no pleas have yet been entered.

Potential Prison Sentences if Convicted

Under state law, aggravated animal cruelty carries a possible prison sentence of one to five years for a first conviction, with longer terms possible for repeat offences. The failure to bury livestock charge can result in up to one year in jail and fines of up to $1,000 (£744) per count.

Prosecutors have not yet indicated whether additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Rescued Dogs Made Available for Adoption

The Animal Health Center of Opelika confirmed that the 24 rescued dogs are now receiving medical care and have been made available for adoption. Officials said some animals will require extended treatment before they can be rme-homed.

Animal welfare advocates urged the public to report suspected neglect early, noting that timely intervention can prevent situations from escalating to mass fatalities.

Case Follows Other Recent Animal Cruelty Arrests

The Alabama investigation comes just days after a separate animal cruelty case in Queens, New York, where a man was arrested following a viral video showing two dogs tied to the back of a moving car. Both animals were later rescued and transported to a veterinary facility.

Authorities in both cases stressed that reports from members of the public played a crucial role in bringing the alleged abuse to light.