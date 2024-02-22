Building on its success with smartphones, Samsung is reportedly aiming to integrate Galaxy AI features into its wearable lineup and future health-focused devices.

TM Roh, Samsung MX CEO and President, has shed some light on the company's plan to establish itself as a major player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space by expanding Galaxy AI features to more devices and cash in on the skyrocketing popularity of the newfangled technology.

"In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences," the top executive said in a blog post shared on the global Samsung Newsroom website.

Roh said the Korean brand will collaborate with industry-leading AI partners to continue enriching and expanding Galaxy AI experiences across categories. It is worth noting that Samsung has already begun bringing Galaxy AI features like Live Translate and Interpreter mode to other products including the Galaxy Buds.

Recently, the company integrated Galaxy AI with Bixby, enabling Galaxy S24 owners to access AI-powered features through Bixby voice commands. Regrettably, Roh did not reveal when these AI features will be made available to Samsung wearable owners.

Also, it is unclear which Galaxy Watch model will get Galaxy AI first. However, there is a possibility that the Korean tech giant will roll out these features to this year's iteration, the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, noted tipster Revegnus, last year predicted that the Galaxy Watch 7 series will arrive in the second half of 2024 alongside the Galaxy Buds 3 series. The much-awaited Galaxy Fold/Flip 6 and the Galaxy Ring are also likely to see the light of day this year.

Last month, Samsung's Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet confirmed that the company's 2022 devices aren't likely to get the Galaxy AI features. However, the top executive noted that Samsung is planning to add some AI features to existing devices like Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Galaxy AI on smartwatches: What to expect?

So, it is safe to assume that Samsung will eventually roll out these AI features to the existing Galaxy Watch 6 series and older Galaxy wearables. While nothing is set in stone yet, the folks at MySmartPrice believe the Circle to Search feature could be added to the Galaxy Watch.

This isn't surprising given that Samsung has been sparing no effort to promote the Circle to Search feature lately. For instance, the company recently illuminated Table Mountain in Cape Town with giant glowing circles to celebrate the launch of the revolutionary feature on the Galaxy S24 lineup.

The cool-looking circles will be more than just a marketing gimmick on the Galaxy wearables. Circle to Search could use AI to analyze your data and offer helpful suggestions right on your Watch. It will also be interesting to see whether Samsung's wearable will come with built-in Gemini, which has ousted Google Assistant.