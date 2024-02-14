Blowing away the competition with its display, Samsung's newly launched Galaxy S24 series has earned the top spot in DxOMark's rankings.

The Galaxy S24 series trio has dethroned competitors like the Honor Magic5 Pro, OnePlus Open, Google Pixel Fold, iPhone 15s and the company's own Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 to secure the title of best smartphone displays by DxOMark.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra leads DxOMark's Global and Ultra-Premium rankings in display quality, its siblings, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ shared the second place in the Global ranking with the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The standard Galaxy S24 model sports the highest-ranked display in the Premium Ranking category, which comprises a slew of steeply-priced handsets. The category does not include the Galaxy S24+, which is why the Plus model is only second to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the Ultra-Premium segment.

The base Galaxy S24 model scored 154 points, beating the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is the most expensive phone Apple currently has to offer. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max got an overall score of 149 points in DxOMark's test.

Ironically, Samsung chairman Lee Jae-Yong, last month, reportedly stated that the new Galaxy S-series phones are disappointing compared to iPhones.

The new Galaxy S24 series has the best mobile panels

The Galaxy S24 series features the new LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels and adopts Samsung technologies such as an upgraded Vision Booster and the brand-new Adaptive Color Tone.

The Plus model now offers a QHD+ resolution, while all three variants support a peak brightness of 2600 nits. The Gorilla Glass Armor screen protection separates the Galaxy S24 Ultra from its siblings.

This Ultra-exclusive Armor glass works against reflections, even in sunlight and is less susceptible to scratches. Like most smartphones, the display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra did not get scratched at level 6 in Mohs' hardness test, which is pretty impressive.

Are Galaxy S24 screens truly flawless?

While some reviewers like DxOMark are praising the Galaxy S24 series' displays, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm. A Reddit user has sparked discussion about a potential issue with the screen quality, related to a grainy texture that appears on dark and grey backgrounds.

According to the Reddit post, the abovementioned issue is currently affecting owners of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra models.

One Redditor claimed they placed their phone underneath a powerful 400x OM tool (a type of microscope), to check their Galaxy S24 Ultra and noticed a major drop in brightness uniformity between the pixels at 10 per cent brightness when compared to 50 per cent.

This lack of uniformity appears to the user as though some pixels are missing, which leads to the screen appearing grainy. This issue is known as the Mura effect or "clouding" and is a common fault in many LCD and OLED screens.

The Korean smartphone giant hasn't yet acknowledged the issue. Instead, it is sparing no effort to promote the Galaxy S24 series. In line with this, the company recently turned London's iconic Tube map into a giant Circle to Search puzzle.