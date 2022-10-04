A couple is currently being investigated by the Brazilian environmental authorities after they placed massive amounts of blue dye in a waterfall and river during their gender reveal party to indicate that they are having a boy.

This stunt not only polluted the town's main water source, but the act is also in violation of federal environmental law. The Independent shares that the Brazilian environment ministry says the unidentified couple polluted the Queima Pe river, a popular tourist destination and the main water source of the central-west town of Tangara da Serra.

Since the video of the couple's celebration was posted on social media, they have been facing backlash from numerous netizens who are furious at how they exploited nature and the locals who depend on those water sources just to pull off a one-time photo opportunity.

Sharing the video of the waterfall's unnatural blue hue, @vanecosta10 wrote, "Seriously, they thought it was a good idea to put dye in a waterfall?! So many ways to make a revelation tea, and they managed to choose just one with an environmental impact."

"I'm starting to yo get annoyed with Gender Reveal Parties. The fact that people DESACRATED a Waterfall with Blue Dye in Brazil really says a lot about us as Humans :/" remarked user @SnowtailVeil.

The Environment of Mato Grosso (SEMA) has since released a statement saying the department will investigate the couple to determine what products were used to dye the waterfall and if there is any environmental damage. The incident took place on September 25 in Mato Grosso.

Huff Post reports that an unidentified family member of the couple that was responsible for releasing the dyes is being charged with harming the environment. The ongoing probe and investigation will determine the penalties and fees.

Gender reveal parties have become notorious for including extreme exploitative stunts like these. On Monday, Los Angeles Rams star Bobby Wagner levelled a fan who ran on the field, mid-game, with a pink smoke bomb, seemingly for a gender reveal stunt.

Last year, a massive wildfire was started by a couple after their pyrotechnic device malfunctioned in California. They were charged with manslaughter.