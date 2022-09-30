Singer Perrie Edwards and her Liverpool FC player fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were targeted by home burglars this week. Their £3.5million Cheshire home was ransacked while the pair and their 13-month-old son Axel were just downstairs.

The Sun reported that the celebrity pair watched as the thieves bagged precious jewellery items and designer handbags. This 'shamelessly brazen heist' occurred as the thieves scaled the property while the family were enjoying their evening downstairs.

The local police force of Cheshire Constabulary confirmed to BBC News that their officers were alerted of the burglary at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Detectives are now using CCTV footage to search for clues and the investigation is still ongoing.

A close confidante of the couple shared to The Sun that Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain are "terrified" and "heartbroken" over the whole experience.

They divulged, "It's just the most violating thing — to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting. The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously, they're heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them — not just financially — have been taken."

"This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family," the source also revealed that Edwards feels that her home now 'feels tarnished', but that she and Alex are 'determined to get on with their lives' and 'are totally secure in the future.'

The English singer and her footballer beau welcomed Axel in August of last year. They are said to have bought their Northwest England home the year before that, in cash.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects and anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary online quoting IML 1376392. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."