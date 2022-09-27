Fifty-six-year-old Bill Wiesman, an Alabama resident, was reported to have told local law enforcement on the scene that he believed he dropped his 2-year-old grandson off at daycare when he, in fact, left the toddler in the car for seven hours in 90-degree weather.

The deceased 2-year-old has been identified as Ian Wiesman. Baby Ian was found by his aunt, who was supposed to pick him up from daycare but was told by the staff that he had never arrived, She found him deceased in the backseat of the grandfather's truck just after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, The Oneonta Police Department's official Facebook page released a statement that it, along with the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney's Office, are "investigating the death of a two-year-old male child."

Police noted that " the child was not under the supervision of the daycare facility" and that it is believed the kid was left in the hot car for hours.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey revealed that the grandfather picked up Ian and went to work but left Ian in the car. He then "returned to the truck on three occasions" and rode the vehicle but questioning "indicates he always thought he took the child to daycare."

Casey added that he had returned to the daycare "thinking he had left the child there" and noted that the child's car seat was forward-facing, not rear-facing.

The District Attorney shares that "As a result of his behaviour and his act, the child died from a prolonged exposure to heat," According to People Magazine, Bill Weisman has since been charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

The mother was seen fighting back tears during the press conference. "It's awful when it happens anywhere. It's awful when you have to work these cases, and you go home to your babies and you see what you see and videos. It's awful. My heart breaks for this family. This family is very upset about what happened. I didn't sleep last night. I don't understand it," she shared.

She added that there had been no "evidence" that the grandfather suffered from dementia.