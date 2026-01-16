Spoilers for General Hospital hint at the conclusion of Willow's trial, as the jury returns to deliver their verdict on her case. Meanwhile, Chase and Dante get into a confrontation, with the latter questioning Chase's loyalty to Willow.

According to Soap Opera Digest, spoilers for the Friday episode of General Hospital suggest Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will find out her fate from the trial. She'll be in a cafe waiting for the results of her trial, and in a phone conversation, she tells whoever is on the other line that 'the jury's in.' It remains to be seen whether Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) was able to convince the jury that she is innocent even when she actually is guilty.

Trina and Kai Object

At the trial, Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) are not pleased knowing that Alexis chose to go through with her defence of Willow. They also know that Willow is guilty of shooting Drew (Cameron Mathison).

'Willow can get away with everything!' says Trina. 'How is that justice?'

In Alexis' case, she will remain firm in her desire to protect Scout (Cosette Abinante), and going by Drew's plan to try and win Willow's case would be the way to do it. With this in mind, it seems that Willow will be getting an acquittal despite having pulled the trigger.

Drew and Nina

Contrary to what Trina and Kai think, Drew is trying to make sure that Willow is not found guilty of his attempted murder. However, Nina (Cynthia Watros) appears to have other plans. Nina was already about to take control, but the video teaser seems to hint at her doing just that.

'Now it's time to do it my way,' she says. It will be a mystery whether Nina gets Drew on board with her way of doing things.

Dante and Chase

Before the jury comes back with its verdict, acting police commissioner Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) confronts Chase (Josh Swickard) and questions his loyalty to Willow. 'I just need to know how far you'll go to protect her,' Dante says.

Chase will double down on his stance that he would not go as far as to remove any evidence of Willow's wrongdoing just to protect her. Chase seems to be aware that he is not guilty, and might urge Dante to keep looking for proof of who might be responsible for the missing footage. In turn, Dante might revisit his theory about Jack (Chris McKenna) and the WSB.

Other Storylines

Meanwhile, Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) decides to visit her daughter, but Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) tries to turn their plans around. This might involve James (Gary James Fuller), Nathan (Ryan Paevey), or even Rocco (Finn Carr). 'Maybe we should show them that,' Britt says. 'By doing the opposite.'

Meanwhile, Gio (Giovanni Mazza) and Emma (Braedyn Bruner) are in bed after a night of intimacy. Gio asks her if she was getting 'second thoughts' now that they have done the deed. Instead, Emma smiles, suggesting that this was what she had been looking forward to.

As for Anna (Finola Hughes), she is about to find something unsettling. Spoilers confirm that she will be moved to another location, but it remains a mystery where she might be. But wherever Anna might be brought to, it means some big news might be on the horizon for her.