The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos, 7-10, to register their seventh loss in nine games. Geno Smith was the opponent's focus of attention, sacking him six times. The team played good defense, but it was tough for fans to watch the underwhelming performance of a highly-paid quarterback.

Now, Smith's uneven start as the Raiders' quarterback this NFL season raises questions. Did he deserve the $75 million, two-year contract extension?

Man of the Hour

Many expected the Raiders to snap their two-game losing streak against the Broncos during Thursday Night Football (6 November). Geno Smith is the man after his superb performance in the previous matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He scored four passing touchdowns, with a 74.4% completion percentage. Both were season highs. The Jaguars won by a point, 30-29.

Meanwhile, the Broncos lead the league in sacks with 40, not to mention the defensive unit's 100 quarterback pressures and 38 quarterback knockdowns. On record, Denver is the team that allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing offenses.

Smith, thus far this season, has completed 66 percent of his throws under pressure and has been sacked 21 times; He is tied for the league lead in interceptions. The key to gaining an advantage over Denver was to get the ball out quickly. His average time to throw is 2.86 seconds, according to Next Gen Stats.

The 13-year NFL veteran himself said before the game, 'The protection is critical up front, and then obviously me being accurate with the ball, getting it out on time and on rhythm, allowing us to succeed and be at our best self.'

Not a Night to Remember

Smith's stats for the night were 143 passing yards and one interception. Unfortunately, his quad contusion on the first play of the fourth quarter was a crucial moment of the game. He left the field, missed two offensive plays, then returned to play. Smith wants to be out there to help the team, but he is in pain.

The Raiders scored first with an eight-play drive and finished with eight punts. Will Lutz kicked the go-ahead field goal for the Broncos in the third quarter. Both teams committed 11 penalties.

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., senior writer for NFL and College sports, observed that Vegas had a golden opportunity, if not for three rookie mistakes and a pair of dropped passes that helped Denver secure the win. Smith did not blame the rookies. Instead, he said, 'Everybody's learning. Rookies, veterans, mistakes happen in the game, but to be a good team, you have to play clean.'

Contract Structure

Geno Smith was close to entering free agency when the Raiders offered him a massive deal. The base value of the contract extension is $75 million. He is financially secure and would be a Raider until 2027. He was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and earned a second Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

Based on Geno's erratic performance in the 2025 NFL season, he has yet to prove his worth in Vegas. The current win-loss record and poor play are disappointing for an elite quarterback.

Smith must regain his form, play at a high level, and win the remaining seven regular-season games.