David Beckham is one of the most popular professional football players of all time. The former captain of the England football team was now awarded a knighthood by King Charles III for his services to the sport and to the country.

Legendary football player David Beckham was awarded a knighthood on Tuesday by King Charles III in Berkshire. Beckham, who was previously on the 2025 King's Honours List, would now be referred to as Sir David Beckham. Alongside the former pro football player was his wife, singer Victoria Beckham, and his parents, Sandra and David, during the knighting ceremony.

'I couldn't be prouder,' said Beckham. 'People know how patriotic I am - I love my country.'

'I've always said how important the monarchy is to my family,' Beckham added. 'I'm lucky enough to have travelled around the world and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud.'

Beckham was awarded the knighthood for his services to football and to British society. Victoria Beckham, who was awarded an OBE in 2017 for her contributions to the fashion industry, designed and made the suit her husband wore during the ceremony. Beckham said the monarch was impressed with his attire.

'He's the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look,' said the legendary footballer. 'It was something that my wife made me. I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, "OK, that's what I want to wear," – so I gave it to my wife and she did it.'

A Legendary Football Career

David Beckham has played a total of 115 times for the United Kingdom and was captain of the Three Lions from 2000 to 2006. He has played for prominent football clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid. Beckham was also part of the England team that won three World Cups and two European Championships.

Coming from Manchester United's academy in 1992, Beckham played for the team for 11 years before joining Real Madrid in 2003. Beckham played in Real Madrid for four years before going across the pond to the US to play for the Major League Soccer Team LA Galaxy. He was loaned twice at AC Milan while playing for LA before ending his football career in 2013 at Paris St. Germain.

Footballer and Philanthropist

A storied football career aside, Beckham has also played an integral role in securing the 2012 Olympics for London. Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls also reunited during the closing ceremony. The football legend has also worked with UNICEF since 2005, with a fund named after him in 2015 to mark the 10-year partnership.

Beckham was first awarded an OBE in 2003 by Queen Elizabeth II. He was among those who stood in line for hours when the monarch was lying in state when she passed away in 2022. In 2024, Beckham became an ambassador for the King's Foundation, supporting the King's education programme.

The former footballer is also a co-owner of League Two football club Salford City alongside his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville. Beckham also co-owns MLS Inter Miami.