The Toronto Blue Jays' heartbreaking defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series might have disappointed fans, but for Rogers Communications, it marked a major strategic victory. The Canadian telecom giant has positioned sports as its third pillar of growth, alongside its core wireless and cable services.

Despite the loss, Rogers has been making bold moves to expand its sports portfolio, which now includes some of the most valuable franchises and media rights in Canada. The company's recent investments are part of a broader plan to transform its sports assets into a global powerhouse.

Building a Sports Empire

Canada's telecommunications industry is heavily concentrated, with three dominant players: Rogers, BCE, and TELUS. Rogers, the third-largest, made headlines with its 2023 acquisition of Shaw Communications for $19 billion — the biggest telecom deal in Canadian history.

Now, Rogers is focused on leveraging its sports assets to fuel growth. In July this year, it acquired a 75% majority stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), giving it control over some of Canada's most iconic sports franchises.

Rogers owns the Toronto Blue Jays (MLB), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto FC (MLS), and Toronto Argonauts (CFL). The Maple Leafs are ranked number one in the NHL, underscoring the strength of its portfolio.

The company also owns Sportsnet, Canada's leading sports broadcaster, which holds NHL rights until the 2037-38 season. Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri emphasised the importance of its sports ambitions, stating, 'We are in the early stages of transforming our sports and entertainment business into one of the best sports businesses globally.'

Valuing Sports Assets

Despite these investments, Staffieri expressed concern that the market does not fully recognise the value of Rogers' sports assets. 'The thesis is to consolidate all those assets and surface that value for our shareholders,' he said.

Edward Rogers, the company's executive chairman, added, 'We're passionate about winning and committed to bringing more championships to fans in Canada.' The focus is on harnessing the value of these assets to boost shareholder returns.

The Global Wealth of Sports Investors

While Rogers builds its Canadian sports empire, the intersection of wealth and sports ownership continues to grow worldwide. Many American investors and celebrities have bought into English football clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, making US and UK sports ownership highly lucrative.

Jim Frevola, president of business operations at AFC Bournemouth, noted that British football clubs tend to be more affordable than NFL and NBA franchises. The Premier League is the best league in the world for a much more affordable opportunity, he said.

Making Money in Sports

Forbes' latest list of sports billionaires highlights how lucrative the industry remains. Notable owners include Robert Kraft, who bought the NFL's New England Patriots and the MLS's New England Revolution, and Joe Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba, who owns the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center.

In England, celebrity investors such as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have acquired Wrexham AFC, a National League club. They invested £10.7 million in June 2024, and the club's valuation now stands at approximately £350 million.

Capitalising on Cross-Synergies

For Rogers, the key is to maximise the cross-synergies of its sports assets. Beyond enhancing its brand, sports broadcasting enables the company to showcase its cable and wireless products to a global audience. This strategy was evident throughout the MLB season, as Rogers integrated its media offerings with its sports content, amplifying its reach and commercial potential.

While the Blue Jays' recent loss was a setback on the field, for Rogers Communications, it signals a strategic victory. By investing heavily in sports, the company is positioning itself as a formidable player in the global sports industry, leveraging its assets to generate long-term growth and shareholder value.

