George Clooney and Donald Trump had been friends for many years. However, their relationship changed after the latter became president of the United States. Now, the two high-profile individuals are involved in a so-called 'word wars,' where Clooney and Trump have been publicly criticising each other.

Last week, Trump called Clooney and his entire family's naturalisation as French citizens 'good news' in a sarcastic post on Truth Social, before calling the actor's movies 'mediocre'. Clooney has since fired back, saying he's looking forward to making America great again, but he'll start in November, a clear reference to the upcoming midterm elections.

George Clooney's Sarcastic Response to Donald Trump

The President accompanied his post on Truth Social with other statements that also dragged former President Joe Biden into the feud.

'[They] officially become citizens of France. Which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,' Trump wrote.

Trump went on to claim that Clooney previously dumped Biden during a fundraiser. He also criticised the actor's works by calling his movies mediocre.

The President's online tirade continued with Trump accusing Clooney of constantly complaining about politics. 'He wasn't a movie star at all. He was just an average guy who complained constantly about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!' Trump posted.

Clooney fired back at Trump by saying he's looking forward to making America great again, but he'll start in November, which happens to coincide with the midterm elections.

Amal Clooney Once Criticized the POTUS

This isn't the first time that Clooney and Trump criticised each other. In 2021, the Ticket to Paradise actor said that Trump's name will forever be associated with the January 6 riots at the US Capitol. Two years earlier, Amal Clooney, Clooney's wife, had slammed Trump for putting journalists at risk due to his rhetoric.

'Today, the country of James Madison has a leader who vilifies the media, making honest journalists all over the world more vulnerable to abuse. With authoritarianism, isolationism, and nationalism gaining ground, the relevance of international institutions and respect for intentional norms are seriously in question,' Amal said.

George Clooney Won't Back Down

During his conversation with Anderson Cooper last year, Clooney acknowledged that a lot of people are scared of being targeted by the Trump administration. However, the actor stressed that he is not one to back down.

'Sure, everybody worries about it. But you know, if you spend your life worrying about things, then you won't do things. I want to be able to look at my kids in the eye and say where we stood and what we did at certain times in history, and I have no problem with that,' he said (via The Independent).

George Clooney and Donald Trump's Friendship

Despite everything that has been happening right now, Clooney has never denied the fact that he was once friends with Trump.

While speaking with Variety, the actor revealed that Trump used to phone him often. There was also a time when Trump offered to help him get into a hospital to see a back surgeon.

'I'd see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He's a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed,' he said.